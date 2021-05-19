Citizens send open letters to President Jokowi asking for combination of terrorists in Poso: Okezone national

HAMMER – A group of community leaders from Tampo (Tanah) Lore, Poso Regency, Central Sulawesi sent an open letter to President Joko Widodo to urge the completion of the group East Indonesian Mujahedin terrorists.

Sahir Sampeali, representative of residents of Tampo Lore, Poso Regency, Central Sulawesi, told VOA that the open letter to President Joko Widodo was prompted by the incomplete issue of the security unrest that plagued the Poso region over the past 22 years. last years.

In the most recent incident, four residents of Kalemago village, East Lore district, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, were killed by the Mujahidin terrorist group from East Indonesia (MIT). This incident occurred just six months after the group killed four farmers in Lembantongoa village, Sigi Regency, in late November 2020.

We are drawing conclusions based on the wishes of all the people of Tampo (land) Lore, right? The situation and conditions at Poso Regency have been going on for about 22 years, and it seems that so far there is no solution for the future of all the inhabitants of Poso Regency, obviously Sahir Sampeali has been contacted from Palu.

In the letter read during a plenary session in the DPRD building in Poso on Monday, May 17, 2021, they called on President Joko Widodo to immediately resolve the security concerns in Poso, as well as provide social security and l economic empowerment for the survival of all living people. and a farm around the area, a Blue Mountain which until now has been unable to move due to insecurity.

Then the fourth called on the president to provide grief and social security to the families of the victims of the humanitarian tragedy in Poso, Sahir Sampeali said.