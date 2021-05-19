Pakistani opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif on no-fly list files contempt petition against Imran Khan Govt





Islamabad, May 19: Pakistani opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif on Monday filed a contempt petition against the government for including his name on the no-fly list. Shahbaz’s name had been placed on the Exit Checklist (ECL) after federal cabinet approval, Pakistan’s Interior Ministry informed, Gulf News reported.

Shahbaz brought a contempt of the Lahore High Court (LHC) petition against six officials for preventing him from flying abroad in violation of the court order granting him permission to fly. PML-N.

The petition said the reason given for not allowing the chairman of the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party to travel abroad for medical treatment was “flawed and false” and the respondents ” have committed blatant disregard for the honorable tribunal “.

The petition filed appointed the Secretary of the Interior Ministry, the Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the Director of the FIA ​​Punjab and the Deputy Director, Inspector and Deputy Inspector of Immigration to Lahore airport, Gulf News reported.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said the decision was made in light of the Rs 700 billion money laundering case against Shahbaz Sharif. “He [Shahbaz] was the guarantor of his brother Nawaz. But instead of bringing him back, he was trying to flee, ”Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said at a press conference in Islamabad.

Other members of the Sharif family who are now in London also face similar corruption charges in Pakistani courts, he added. “If Nawaz Sharif did not come back then why would Shahbaz do it?” the interior minister noted, adding that Shahbaz had 15 days to file a review request with the ministry.

He also said Shahbaz had not submitted any medical documents for traveling abroad or shared details of treatment for his illness. On May 8, Shahbaz Sharif, the brother of three-time former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, was not cleared by the FIA ​​to leave the country for the UK via Doha.

When he arrived at Lahore airport, immigration officials informed him that he could not board the flight as his name was on the “Unlisted Person (PNIL)” .

Meanwhile, the provisional order issued on May 7 by the LHC granted Shahbaz conditional permission to travel abroad for medical treatment “taking into account past driving and his travels”, and his name was not in the ECL at that time.

The order also said that even if Sharif’s name was added to the blacklist, it “will not prevent the petitioner from visiting the UK only once from May 8, 2021 to July 3, 2021 for his medical examination. in accordance with his personal commitment. made before this tribunal. ”

(This is an unedited, auto-generated story from the Syndicated News Feed, the staff at LatestLY may not have edited or edited the body of the content)

