How quickly Boris Johnsons triumph gave way to doubt and instability | Martin kettle

TScope, the wily French diplomat Talleyrand argued, is largely a question of dates. Boris Johnson, who is no less cynical than Talleyrand, would do well to remember that this can also be true for triumph. It has only been a fortnight since voters flocked to Johnson’s Tories in England’s local elections. By this time, Johnson dominated the seemingly untouchable political scene, much to the desperation of his opponents.

Just two weeks later, the clouds darkened over the Johnsons coronavirus strategy as a gathering storm. His seemingly secure touch to pull the country out of the worst of the pandemic and garner huge electoral credit for the success of the vaccination program has started to look more conditional. Johnsons’ political vulnerability, within his party, in Parliament and with the public, is more apparent than at any time this year.

Several things have converged to mean that this important, if not decisive, change in Covid policy needs to be carefully noted. The signs range from embarrassing resignation this week from a nurse who helped save Johnsons ‘life at St Thomas’ Hospital last year to confused messages from successive government ministers as international pleasure travel resumes before the pandemic is over. More mixed messages from the Prime Minister on this issue during Premiers’ Questions today added a little more to the stew.

However, the most powerful reason for the change is the threat posed by the variant first identified in India to Johnsons’ roadmap to exit lockdown. This threat is itself hydra-headed in its subversive potential. It risks a resurgence of Covid cases not only in some separate (and quite large) places, but across the country. This is especially true if the Variant B.1.617.2 or the inevitable future variants prove to be more transmissible. The loosening of the lockdown and increased travel and social contact make it a formidable possibility, despite the undoubted success of vaccination programs.

Politically, this matters, as it has the potential to force Johnson to do the one iconic thing he has been determined all year not to do: reimpose the lockdown as vaccination rates rise. After the delays and confusion that characterized his handling of the coronavirus in 2020, Johnson decided to exercise caution and consistency in early 2021. Lockdown and vaccines were the two pillars of an approach that transformed his reputation to the public and silence its conservative critics, as long as it seemed to work.

The test of the policy was always going to come when it was relaxed, not while it was in full force. But any discussion of the possible reintroduction of local locks and tiers that didn’t work when they were tried before, and whose failure led directly to the New Year’s national locks, shows how far the strategy remains. brittle. The same is true of the wider openness of overseas travel just at a time when the increase in the latest variant seems so closely tied to previous government failures to control borders.

These were predictable moments of crisis inherent in politics itself. As long as the lockdown continued, they could be removed, but they were still dormant. A significant minority of Conservative MPs have shut their lips since January, but they have not changed their minds. If there is a choice to be made between public foreclosure and economic activity, as there will be in June, they will always choose the latter, using the language of freedom to disguise an essential indifference to the victims of pandemics and their hostility to the core of states. responsibilities.

At this point, enter Dominic Cummings. This week, the former prime minister’s strategist described as disastrous attempts to follow a compromise approach between foreclosure and economic recovery. This nonsense ALWAYS influences politics, for example our joke border policy, it tweeted Tuesday. The key to the pandemic was swift and effective action to lock down. The success of the vaccine task force and the rollout made the government complacent.

Cummings will testify at the joint special committee on health and science inquiry into pandemic management next Wednesday. The session will be a high stakes event, just ahead of next week’s PMQs. But Cummings has said enough already to make it clear that he will attack precisely the strategy Johnson has relied on with such political success this spring. It will do so at the precise moment when the unstable convergence between the rise of the Indian variant and the confusion over travel abroad makes the challenge potentially explosive.

Just a week ago, Johnson still felt confident enough in the success of his Covid strategy to admit the need for an independent public inquiry into the pandemic response he had previously procrastinated on. Many key aspects of the investigation have yet to be confirmed, including its composition, mandate and UK-wide scope. Still, Johnson would never have made the announcement if he felt his findings could pose a threat. But, as Cummings put it, Johnson had grown complacent about the compromise strategy. The May election bolstered his confidence that he could win a general election in 2023 without having to worry about an investigation not starting its work until 2022 and reporting only at least in 2024.

Now, just eight days later, it all looks a lot more uncertain. Political triumphs are indeed a question of dates. As one of Prime Minister Johnsons’ predecessors once said, a week is a long time in politics.