Books to read: the best reviews of May

The author of The Sea Inside takes a fascinating and quintessentially eclectic dive into the visionary world of Renaissance artist Albrecht Drer. Christoph Irmscher writes: I doubt any other writer has grasped the fierce and sensual current of Drers art so deeply. Read the review The Bomber Mafia By Malcolm Gladwell | Small, brown The effort to defeat Japan in World War II resulted in the horror of the atomic destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasak, but the heart-wrenching fires of other cities were also part of the American plan. Paul Kennedy reads Malcolm Gladwell’s narrative account of America’s air war on Japan and listens to the remarkable version of the audiobook that turns history into a work of art. Read the review Chaos under the sky By Josh Rogin | Houghton Mifflin Harcourt In this superbly documented book-length analysis of the last tumultuous period of US-China relations, Dan Blumenthal finds an account of the fight for the position between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping that could be the plot of a thriller. Read the review Facing the mountain By Daniel James Brown | Viking The previously unseen exploits of valiant Japanese-American soldiers in World War II, whose units would face German forces in crucial conflicts, are brought to light in what Julia Flynn Siler calls a story of ordinary people immersed in a historic moment. Weaving together the annals of the highly decorated 442nd Regimental Combat Team with the heart-wrenching stories of soldiers’ families as they survived internment camps, Facing the Mountain is a big and ambitious book. Read the review Find the mother tree By Suzanne Simard | Knopf One of the scientists who changed the way we look at forests delivers a story that combines her large-scale timber investigation with the story of her own path to discovery. Eugenia Bone writes: For Ms. Simard, personal experience leads to revelation, and scientific revelation leads to personal insight. Read the review Journey to the edge of reason By Stephen Budiansky | Norton This new biography of Kurt Gdel, whose work on the necessary incompleteness of mathematics has proven to be a milestone, is brimming with fascinating detail, in the words of David Edmonds. From his studies in Vienna to his years at Princeton (where Einstein eagerly awaited their walks), this gripping book gives readers a glimpse into the life and mind of Gdels. Read the review Madhouse at the end of the earth By Julian Sancton | crown Belgica’s 1897 Antarctic expedition was intended to mark the independence of Belgium and place the nation at the forefront of a new era of discovery. When the ice closed, the crew faced the unimaginable challenge of a polar winter. Mr. Sancton produced a thriller written Sara Wheeler, and a welcome addition to Polar Shelves. Read the review Motley stones By Adalbert Stifter | NYRB Classics Austrian novelist and short story writer Adalbert Stifter has placed much of his fiction in a world where, Martin Riker notes, humanity is largely good, the elderly care, the youth are innocent. Still, a compelling tension ran through her stories, like those in this collection, which captivated admirers like Kafka and Mann. Placing the inhuman power of nature at the center of many of these tales, Stifter offered a dark note of existential indifference and a warning against oblivion. Read the review Secrets of happiness By Joan Silber | Counterpoint Money may be the root of all evil, but in the tales linked to Joan Silbers’ novels, it is also the foundation for what is most fascinating about human behavior. In stories that unveil hidden connections between disparate lives, the author, according to Katherine A. Powers, undermines a rich vein of the intricacies of life in a novel that becomes truly exhilarating. Read the review Unstable By Steven E. Koonin | Benbella With book that Mark P. Mills says kicks the hornet’s nest right out of the door, a senior Obama administration scientist challenges the current climate consensus, taking misunderstood statistics and giving a convincing view of the skepticism of disastrous computer models. The result is a call to understand the real work that science needs to do on these hottest topics. Read the review

