Israel-Gaza: Biden tells Netanyahu he wants a ‘way to end the war’





1 hour later Of the image, Reuters Talking about image, Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City last night were devastated US President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he expected a “ceasefire” in Gaza on Wednesday. The US president told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he was looking for a way to end the war. The United States has long been a close ally of Israel and has previously denied any declaration of war by the United Nations. Previously, Netanyahu said they “pay attention to what they want to accomplish.” The war has reached its tenth day, with rockets fired from Gaza targeting Israel and Israeli airstrikes on Gaza. On Wednesday, four rockets were fired into Lebanese territory targeting Israel and the IDF also responded by firing artillery shells at “parts of Lebanese soil”. The Gaza war began days after a wave of violence erupted in parts of East Jerusalem, leading to clashes in nine locations, for both Muslims and Jews. Hamas, a Gaza-controlled group, began firing rockets after warning Israel to leave the area, prompting retaliatory airstrikes. At least 219 people, including around 100 women and children, have died in Gaza so far, according to figures provided by its health ministry. Israel claims 150 of those killed in Gaza are Hamas rebels. Hamas never provided the number of dead rebels. In Israel, 12 people, including 2 children, have already died, according to its medical authorities. Israel claims that around 3,750 rockets have already been fired into its territory by rebels from Gaza. The search for a ceasefire is not progressing On Wednesday morning, Biden spoke to Netanyahu for the fourth time since the start of the war. A statement from the US Attorney’s Office said: “The President has informed the Prime Minister that he expects a resumption of hostilities on the path to a ceasefire today.” The United States has previously called for a ceasefire, but rejected a UN statement saying it would do nothing to end the war. UN envoy to Palestine Riyad Mansour said it was a “shame” to see the UN fail to respect its position in a unanimous vote. A draft declaration calling for a ceasefire was made by France, Egypt and Jordan, which denied overtaking the United States on Tuesday, saying it “would hamper efforts to end the war. “. An Israeli military source told Reuters that Israel was considering a possible ceasefire. The online newspaper Ynet reports that the Israelis are talking to Egyptian-Egyptian mediators. It is alleged that the ambassador provided the information to Hussein in a statement issued on Friday stating: “Similar and baseless allegations regarding Israeli intelligence have been made more than once. A Hamas leader said the mediators’ actions were “serious and continuous” but Palestinian demands must be met. On Wednesday, Netanyahu did not appear to be preparing for the ceasefire. He said there were “only two ways of dealing” with Hamas. “You can take it back, and that’s one of the things that can be done, or discourage you, so now what we do is discourage you by force, but I say there is nothing left. for account. “ Attacks The IDF said there were further rocket attacks from Gaza on Wednesday and its fighter jets launched attacks on military bases, including roads to hell, and homes of officials. of Hamas. According to BBC Gaza correspondent Rushdi Abualouf, two Palestinian militants were killed in Gaza City as a series of airstrikes targeted the region and the southern town of Khan Younis. Of the image, Getty Images Talking about image, Israeli anti-missile technology Iron Dome anti-missile system awaits rockets in the air last night The IDF says 3,750 rockets have been fired at Israel since the start of the war, killing 12 people. The 550 rockets fell in Gaza, while the missile defense system, the Iron Dome missile defense system, waited for 90% of the airspace to cross the Israeli border, according to the IDF itself. Of the image, Reuters Talking about image, Turkish President Erdogan’s party has denied allegations against the United States At the same time, Turkey on Wednesday denied claims by the United States that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made anti-Jewish remarks about Israel. He accused Israel of having “intimidated” the Palestinians and recently said: “This is how it is.” Ned Price, a spokesperson for the US State Department, said the United States believed the statement should be “denied.” Omer Celik, a spokesperson for Erdogan’s party, said the president had delivered a strong message against the Jews, adding: “To accuse our president of being anti-Jewish is incomprehensible and false. It is a lie. ”

