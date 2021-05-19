Is Donald Trump Really Worth $ 2,400,000,000?





It is generally known that former President Donald Trump is wealthier than most of the people who were elected President. He made his wealth, after all, a central tenet of his public identity, even before entering politics.

But less is known about the net worth of the former president. The famed Trump never released his tax returns, although fragments of those statements have made their way into the press over the years. And prosecutors, including the Manhattan District Attorney, obtained the tax records of the former presidents, following a multi-year battle that spilled over to the United States Supreme Court.

There are various measures of the net worth of well-known individuals, but it is known that these estimates are only estimates.

Forbes currently lists Trumps’ real-time net worth at $ 2.4 billion, which would make him the only billionaire to be president.

Most of his fortune remains tied to real estate in New York City, Forbes said of Trumps money. The magazine also listed Trumps’ net worth at over $ 3 billion, on the Forbes 400 in October 2019, and said he was worth $ 3.7 billion in October 2016, shortly before his election to the office. presidency.

Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, meanwhile, last ranked Trump’s fortune at $ 2.3 billion, also stating that his net worth was over $ 3 billion at the time of his election. This represents a decrease of about $ 700 million in just over four years.

His financial disclosures and loan documents, his interviews with former industry executives and analysts, as well as a host of fights and legal investigations reveal just how much Trump and his company could be facing, Bloomberg said. Covid has been tough on the office buildings essential to its wealth and the hotels and resorts that bear its name. The fallout from the assault on Capitol Hill damaged its relationship with brokers and lenders. At least $ 590 million in loans mature over the next four years, more than half of which are personally guaranteed by Trump, and his junkyard of bankrupt businesses has only grown increasingly crowded .

CelebrityNetWorth.com, meanwhile, listed Trumps’ fortune at $ 2 billion. The same site, by contrast, lists the net worth of Trumps’ successor as chairman, Joseph Biden, at around $ 9 million. After decades as an elected official, Biden has made millions in the private sector, from speeches and book royalties, in the years between his terms and vice president and president. Biden and his wife earned $ 11 million in 2017 and $ 4.6 million in 2018, the site said, citing public tax documents.

Trump’s true net worth is likely only known to Trump himself, his accountants and financial advisers, and perhaps one or two prosecutors who have access to years of his tax returns.

Stephen Silver, technology writer for The National Interest, is a journalist, essayist and film critic, who also contributes to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Philly Voice, Philadelphia Weekly, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, Living Life Fearless, Backstage magazine, BroadStreet Review and Splice Today ‘hui. Co-founder of the Philadelphia Film Critics Circle, Stephen lives in the suburbs of Philadelphia with his wife and two sons. Follow him on Twitter at @StephenSilver.

