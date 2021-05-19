Jokowi promises to prioritize mutual cooperation vaccines for Batam city





Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi pledged to prioritize the Covid-19 vaccine in mutual cooperation for Batam City, Riau Islands. Indeed, Batam is an industrial city that supports the regional economy. “I will do that later, next to me is the Minister of Health. We will prioritize Batam, especially for industry,” Jokowi said during a dialogue with the regional secretary of Batam City. at the site of the Covid-19 mass vaccination in Bintan. Regency, Wednesday (19/5). Mutual Cooperation Vaccination is an initiative of businessmen to help the government accelerate collective immunity or community immunity. Through this program, the company provides free vaccines to workers and workers. He said that currently, the government is indeed having difficulty obtaining mutual cooperation vaccines. According to him, the number of self-help vaccines needed is 30 million doses. “But entering our country in Indonesia only 420,000 (vaccine doses). It’s still very small, indeed (the vaccine) is a struggle, ”he said. For information, the self-help vaccination uses the Sinopharm and CanSino vaccines. For this first step, the self-help vaccination uses only the Sinopharm vaccine. Previously, the regional secretary of the city of Batam, Jefridin Hamid, had complained about the limited availability of the Covid-19 vaccine for workers in the industry. For this reason, he demanded that Batam City be given priority to get the mutual cooperation vaccine. The reason is that Batam City has many employees and workers in the industrial sector. The existence of this industry can support the economy of Batam City as part of the restoration of the national economy. “Since Batam City as an industrial city has many employees, working in industry, which supports the economic growth of Batam City in the context of national economic recovery,” Jefridin told Jokowi. He said the number of workers in Batam City in 2020 was 392,819 people. Meanwhile, the number of Foreign Workers (TKA) in Batam currently stands at 6,573 people. “So the total workforce in Batam City, both local and foreign, is 399,392 people,” he said. Journalist: Lizsa Egeham

Source: Liputan6.com [eko]







