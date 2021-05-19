Chinese government effectively bans cryptocurrencies





New order from three major financial organizations in China ordered all banks to ban customers from accessing cryptocurrency trading or storage, essentially stopping all cryptocurrency transactions in the country. The register reports that in addition to banning access to cryptocurrencies, the National Internet Finance Association of China, the China Banking Association and the Payment and Clearing Association of China, have also asked financial institutions not to provide insurance to cryptocurrency businesses or investments. The order also warns Chinese citizens of the dangers of cryptocurrency, saying virtual currency is a poor investment because it can be easily manipulated. Additionally, he reported that web platforms have been urged not to lend hosting space to any crypto companies. It further tightens the knot by banning all advertising for any crypto-related business activity, including cryptocurrency mining operations. Blockchain without crypto China’s strong opposition to cryptocurrencies comes even as the country hosts many big Bitcoin mining operations. In fact, some of the fastest cryptocurrency miners in the world are made by Chinese companies such as Linzhi and Bitmain . The new order is said to stem from a decision by the People’s Bank of China in 2019 that called for blocking access to all cryptocurrency exchanges and initial coin offering services. Despite his apparent aversion to anything crypto-related, CNBC reports that the country has not had a problem with its underlying blockchain technology. In fact, in the year his central bank called for a ban, Chinese President Xi Jinping praised blockchain technology and called on the country to “seize the opportunities” it presented. It will be interesting to see how the country now innovates with technology after banning one of its biggest use cases. TechRadar is supported by its audience. TechRadar does not endorse any specific cryptocurrency or blockchain-based service, and readers should not interpret TechRadar content as investment advice. Our journalists only hold small amounts of cryptocurrency (valued at less than $ 100), which is necessary for performing portfolio and exchange reviews, and do not hold shares in any crypto company. currency listed on the stock exchange. Going through The register

