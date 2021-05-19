Maratha quota: a double-edged sword for the government of Maharashtra

Last Tuesday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with a group of ministers called Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari and submitted a letter addressed to President Ramnath Kovind. Thackerays’ letter referred to the Supreme Court (SC) judgment of May 5 removing the quota granted to the community of Maratha in 2018. In its order, the Supreme Court stressed that the powers to create a new category of communities socially and economically backward and to give him reservation remains with the president. In his letter, Thackeray called on President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restore the Maratha community’s quota in government jobs and education. He also announced that he would take a delegation from all parties to meet Modi in order to get a decision on the same from the Center.

This decision is political and aims to send a message to the Maratha community, which is unhappy with the SC verdict. It imposes the burden of giving them the reservation on the Center. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the state’s main opposition party, called the verdict the state government’s inability to convince the Supreme Court that the Marathas needed the quota.

The previous BJP government in the state gave the reserve to Marathas but the MVA [Maharashtra Vikas Agadi] The government has failed to defend him, BJP leader Chandrakant Patil said on Saturday, announcing that his party will participate in the Maratha community’s unrest for the reservation.

The Center has now filed a review petition to the SC urging it to review the part of the order in which it said states do not have the right to decide on reservations following the 102nd amendment to the Constitution. Politically, he will help the BJP because he can claim that his central government is doing everything possible for the Marathas when the state’s MVA government has failed.

If the SC accepts the center challenge, then the ball will be back in the court of the state governments. He will then have to make a new offer for the Maratha quota.

Only another option?

The Maratha outfits threatened to start a statewide unrest in support of their demand. One of the community leaders, Vinayak Mete, who aligned with the BJP in the 2014 and 2019 elections, announced a Beed march in central Maharashtra from June 5. With Maratha’s outfits getting choppy, Thackeray doesn’t have many options. Overall he seems to have two options at the moment. First, for the Center to give the reservation to the Marathas, and second, to include the Marathas on the list of other retrograde classes (OBC) and adjust their quota accordingly.

In the current political scenario, no one thinks the Center will bail out Thackeray. The MVA has started petitioning the Center, but it is unclear how far the Modi government would go on this issue.

It is difficult for the Center to take the initiative to grant a reservation to the Marathas. If we do, there will be similar demands from other states. Patidars from Gujarat, Jats or Gujjars will also demand similar decisions from the Center. Further, if the Supreme Court accepts the position that states have the power to reserve, full responsibility will rest with the state MVA government. However, convincing the Supreme Court to overturn its May 5 order and give Marathas reservations again will be a very difficult task, a BJP leader said, requesting anonymity. Why should the Center step in and save the face of the Thackeray government, especially when the Maratha community forms a significant base of support for the ruling coalition?

Legal experts said the judgment makes it pretty clear that the Marathas do not need the reserve. The SC rejected the findings of the state-appointed MG Gaikwad commission, which had argued for the delay of Marathas. Many believe that the chances of the state being able to provide a separate quota are almost nil. As such, the only viable option left is to include the Marathas in the OBC category.

The Supreme Court order is clear. All judges [of the five-member bench] agreed that the Marathas did not need the reserve, said Shrihari Aney, a former general counsel for Maharashtra. He said states cannot exceed the 50% quota limit. My suggestion to the Bombay High Court [when the issue was heard there] was that the caste could be put on the OBC list. The state government did not want to disrupt the then existing CBO and therefore created a separate class which has now been struck down by the Supreme Court. Still, within the framework, there might be a way out through inclusion in CBOs, Aney said.

Balkrishna Renake, the former chairman of the National Commission for Denotified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribes, said the state government could include the Marathas in the OBC group. There is a procedure to do this by asking the State Backward Class Commission to submit a report on it. In fact, when the Maratha turmoil initially started, the demand was to add them to the OBC quota. However, the leaders of the OBC community strongly opposed the same. It was a political decision to provide a separate quota.

Renake said the SC was unlikely to reverse his order considering the reasons why the Maratha reserve was abandoned. This leaves the state government free to include the Marathas in the CBOs.

Some leaders of Maratha also demanded the same.

The request is old, and we believe it is an option if the reserve does not hold in the CS if there is a review of the May 5 ordinance, said Vinod Patil, a Maratha leader and petitioner. in the case.

We want the state government to make a real effort to get the decision overturned using all available options for legal recourse. If this does not happen, the Marathas must be included in the OBCs. After all, the Kunbis are already receiving the reservation in the OBC category. Kunbi is a peasant sub-caste of the Marathas.

Aney said the government could talk to OBC caste representatives to see if they were willing to host the Marathas.

This is where the government faces a major problem. The CBOs strongly oppose the inclusion of the Marathas in their quota. The leaders of the CBO are asking that there be a review of their quota because they want it to be increased. Maharashtra’s CBOs comprise 346 castes, and collectively their population represents over one-third of the states’ population. The community leader also demanded a new caste census to prove their population is close to half of the states’ population.

We are about 45% of the population of Maharashtra but our quota is 32% for over 340 castes. We’re not saying the Marathas shouldn’t have opportunities, but we don’t want to sacrifice our meager quota for them, said Chandrakant Bavkar, current CBO president Jan Morcha. If they are housed in the OBC quota, they will grab most of the benefits and due to their social backwardness, most of the existing OBC castes cannot compete with them.

Political struggle

In Maharashtra, CBOs, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes get quotas in the three-tier panchayat system and municipal bodies. CBO leaders say the quota will be severely affected if the Marathas are included in their category. There was a demand for a separate five percent quota in the OBC category for the Marathas. Even though the Marathas are given a separate one percent quota in the OBC category, they will be responsible for the OBC reservation in the local communities they already dominate. This will mean our performance will be wiped out, Bavkar said.

In Maharashtra, it is largely a political battle between the Marathas and the CBOs for domination. The Marathas are the largest caste (around 32%). In terms of numbers, CBOs are also very important. They are not a tightly knit group, but the leading castes of the CBO stand together in the political battle with the Marathas. Even in the state administration, there is a fight between these groups.

The CBOs have created their space in state politics and have gained weight. In Maharashtra, the Marathas traditionally formed the strong support base for Congress and later the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The OBCs supported the BJP and Shiv Sena. OBC castes such as Vanjari, Mali, Teli supported them.

Following the split of Congress in 1999, Congress and the NCP began to look beyond Maratha’s votes and began to court the CBOs as well. NCP has succeeded in making inroads into the community by highlighting leaders such as Chhagan Bhujbal, Jitendra Awhad and Dhananjay Munde. The Congress succeeded in reaffirming its position within the Kunbi community which has a strong presence in the Vidarbha region. Nana Patole, head of the current congressional state unit, comes from the Kunbi community.

The tripartite MVA coalition of Shiv Sena, Congress and the NCP faces a dilemma. He wants to give a quota to the Marathas, but he cannot upset the CBOs.

Frankly speaking, the MVA government is currently in an unenviable position. There are major obstacles to the restoration of the scrapped Maratha quota by the SC. On the other hand, touching the OBC quota would mean inviting the wrath of a politically conscious community which is a large part of the population …, said Pratap Asbe, a political analyst. He added that there was no immediate solution to the problem and that the stalemate could last for some time.

Hemant Desai, another political analyst, said there would be a battle between Maratha and OBC if the government considers the possibility of including the Marathas in the OBC quota. If something like this happens, the BJP will have an advantage.

The MVA government is also seeking to offer SOPs that could pacify the Maratha community. We seek to offer benefits such as removing tuition fees for Maratha students in higher education, providing them with coaching for competitions, free hostels, interest free loans for setting up small businesses. Most of these have already been put in place. Another minister is also being considered, a NCP minister said. But the problem is that these sops would be even less attractive compared to a fixed quota of admissions to higher education courses or public jobs. Also, the younger people in the community saw that few of them got admissions as well as jobs under the quota that was given in 2018. Now once they saw the possibility of a quota , they don’t want to compromise.