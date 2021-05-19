Racist madman, sexist pig: New book details Obamas’ real thoughts on Trump | Barack obama





For much of Donald Trump’s presidency, Barack Obama largely adhered to the convention that former presidents do not publicly criticize or attack their successors.

Obama dropped such a warning in the 2020 election that placed his own Vice President, Joe Biden, in the White House. But behind the scenes, with donors and advisers, Obama would have been much more outspoken.

According to a new book, Obama called Trump a crazy, racist and sexist pig, a fucking crazy and corrupt motherfucker.

The remarks are reported in Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats Campaigns to Defeat Donald Trump by Edward-Isaac Dovere, an Atlantic writer, to be published next week. The warden got a copy.

Snippets of candid reporting from Dover have been posted elsewhere, including a passage in which now first lady Jill Biden is said to have said Vice President Kamala Harris should go fuck herself after a memorable debate-stage attack on Joe Biden at the start of the primary. .

Obama’s remarks about Trump seem likely to elicit an angry backlash from the 45th President.

Trump still has enormous power over the Republican Party. But he is in growing political and legal danger from a potential 9/11-type commission on the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill and multiple investigations into its financial affairs.

Obama’s loathing of Trump is well known and often expressed, starting with his defense of the racist Birther conspiracy that said Obama was unqualified to be president.

Obamas’ feelings are well known, but have rarely been reported in such direct detail.

Dovere reports that Obama preferred the prospect of Trump as president to Ted Cruz at first, because Trump was nowhere near as smart as the far-right senator from Texas, who was a finalist in the Republican primary in 2016.

But starting in 2017, as reality quickly sets in, Obama has reacted like many in the United States and around the world.

He’s a fool, Dovere reports that Obama told big donors who sought to get him to react in exchange for the big checks they wrote to his foundation.

More often: I didn’t think it would be so bad. Sometimes: I didn’t think we had a racist, sexist pig. Depending on the outrage of the day a passer-by this fucking madman with a nod of his head.

Obamas’ strongest remark, Dovere reports, was prompted by reports that Trump was speaking to foreign leaders, including Vladimir Putin, amid investigation into Russian election interference and Trump-Moscow ties without any assistant on the call.

That corrupt bastard, he noticed.

Like Lucky: How Joe Biden Barely Won the Presidency, by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes, Dovere also reports extensively on a relationship between Obama and Biden that was not as smooth as one might have thought given their eight years in power together.

Like Allen and Parnes, Dovere reports Obamas’ vocal doubts, shared by much of the Democratic establishment, that Biden was too old and possibly beyond his best.

Dovere also reports perhaps a key insight into Bidens’ campaign, that Democrats, including campaign rivals and he and Obama in power, were not sufficiently focused on working class and class voters. mean that gave Trump his victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016.

In an interview, Biden describes the scale of the challenge he took on after successfully making his third presidential attempt, nearing his 78th birthday and in the midst of a global pandemic.

I remember someone said, Joe, now you’ve grabbed the car. I said: No, I think I took the bus. I am the dog who caught the bus.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos