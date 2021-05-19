The campaign is not a museum to preserve in Aspic, ” said Boris Johnson





Rural areas should not be treated as a museum to be preserved in spectacular fashion, ”campaign business leaders who support reform of the current planning regime told Boris Johnson. The Country Land and Business Association (CLA), a charity that represents 28,000 rural businesses across England and Wales, has written to the Prime Minister urging him to overhaul an outdated planning system that is hampering the potential for rural economic development. It comes after Tory rebels threatened to reject the government’s planning reforms after a new planning bill was announced in the fall in the Queen’s Speech. Earlier this week, MPs debated reforms in the House of Commons, which they said should not “tear the hearts out” of rural communities, while reminding the House that the purpose of the green belt was “to ‘stop urban sprawl and stop pouring concrete into our countryside’. However, in the letter seen by The Telegraph, Mark Bridgeman, chairman of the CLA, told the Prime Minister the campaign could not remain intact and warned that if the government is serious about leveling out across the UK it must build more in order to create more jobs. Mr Bridgeman said: No one wants to see the countryside concrete. But there has to be a middle ground between this and the other extreme of treating the countryside like a museum to be kept in aspic. In our opinion, rural Britain should be treated as a living and breathing part of the economy with enormous potential for job creation, economic growth and community cohesion. Simply put, this potential cannot be achieved without significant changes to the current planning regime. In the letter, Bridgeman cites the current productivity of the rural economy as being 18 percent below the national average. We therefore urge you to ensure that your very welcome leveling program applies as much to the countryside as it does to urban and industrial areas, he said. Mr Bridgeman said quick and easy changes could be made to the new planning bill that would show immediate economic and social benefits to support the country as it emerges from the Covid-19 lockdown. He added that a key part of economic recovery is having an efficient, effective and proportionate planning system paced. It comes after Robert Jenrick, the Housing Secretary, said the coronavirus pandemic has shown that the UK planning system is “not fit for purpose” and that more affordable houses need to be built to “transform the quality of life “of young people. However, Mr. Jenrick also pledged to continue to protect the Green Belt, Conservation Areas and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Mr Bridgeman added: We desperately need an efficient and well-funded scheme designed to encourage economic development in rural areas. Simplifying the planning system could unlock billions of pounds for the economy at a time when growth is desperately needed. “We want to make sure that people can live the rural lifestyle that many dream of, while still achieving the careers they have chosen. The only way to do this is to put in place a planning system designed to facilitate job creation and sustainable economic growth in rural areas.

