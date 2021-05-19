Indonesian lawsuit asks courts for help in tackling pollution





Five years ago, an analysis of Istu Prayogis’ lungs showed the type of damage caused by smoking. But in his case, he had never smoked. Instead, he spent hours a day in traffic in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia and one of the most polluted cities in the world. A computer teacher, Mr. Istu started to wear a face mask, as his doctor recommended, but it was only a short-term solution. So he joined a rare citizen lawsuit against the government seeking to force Indonesian President Joko Widodo and other government officials to tackle the city’s pervasive pollution. For me personally it is very urgent, he said, because everyone needs air and everyone needs health. A three-judge panel is expected to rule as early as this week whether the president, three of his ministers and three provincial governors have been negligent in failing to reduce the city’s air pollution.

The Indonesian lawsuit seeks to demand national and local governments to set stricter standards for hazardous pollutants and actively enforce them in the metropolitan region of Jakarta, a megalopolis of more than 29 million people. Since the complaint was filed two years ago, some government agencies have made efforts to tighten their standards and improve enforcement. In court, they argued that the government’s efforts were adequate and that they were fulfilling their responsibilities under the law. But even government lawyers admitted during the trial that the city’s air pollution was affecting them and their families, a video recording of a hearing showed.

Jakartas Governor Anies Baswedan is open to working with plaintiffs in this case to try to resolve the city’s pollution problems and improve the air, adviser Irvan Pulungan said. The governor does not see this trial as a disruption of the work of governments but as a vector of collaboration.

Jakarta, with nearly 11 million inhabitants, is the largest of the five cities that have grown together to create a vast urban region that spans three provinces. The sprawling area suffers from inadequate roads, huge traffic jams and little green space. It is also a low region and prone to flooding. Environmentalists who filed the lawsuit say many of the worst sources of pollution lie outside the city limits of Jakartas and that presidential leadership and regional efforts are essential to address the problem. A month after the lawsuit was filed, President Joko offered to move the capital to a new city to be built on the island of Borneo, leaving behind the pollution problems of Jakartas. A study released last week by UK consulting firm Verisk Maplecroft found that Jakarta was the city most exposed to environmental factors out of the 576 cities analyzed. The study noted that Jakarta is plagued by disastrous air pollution and faces threats from seismic activity and flooding. One of the 32 plaintiffs in the lawsuit is Yuyun Ismawati, co-founder of the environmental group Nexus3 Foundation and recipient of the 2009 Goldman Environmental Award. She points out that air pollution standards in Indonesia are much more flexible than the levels. recommended by the World Health Organization. But even these standards are not properly enforced, she said, and as a result, many people suffer from asthma and other respiratory illnesses. Children are particularly vulnerable to diseases caused by pollution because their bodies are still developing, she said. I am worried about the future of young people in Indonesia.

Research indicates that long-term exposure to air pollution can worsen the effects of Covid-19. Indonesia, the world’s fourth-largest country, has reported more than 1.7 million cases, the highest number in Southeast Asia.

Studies show that vehicle emissions are the main source of air pollution in Greater Jakarta, followed by coal-fired power plants. Vehicle inspections, to the extent that they occur, are inadequate, Ms. Yuyun said, and power plants do not have adequate filters. Another major source is small-scale industrial activity which often relies on primitive methods without environmental guarantees, such as the smelting and recycling of lead-acid batteries and the burning of wood, plastic or tires to generate fuel. heat. These are often not regulated. Everyone has the right to live in a healthy environment, Ms. Yuyun said. The lawsuit, which was filed in the Jakarta Central District Court, names the president, the ministries of health, environment and home affairs and the governors of the three provinces, Jakarta, West Java and Banten. In a brief presented in support of the lawsuit, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Human Rights and the Environment, David R. Boyd, pointed out that air pollution is the deadliest environmental problem. worldwide and is responsible for hundreds of thousands of premature deaths each year in Indonesia. These deaths occur even though the solutions are well known and the government has a responsibility to implement them, he said. Protecting human rights from the harmful effects of air pollution is a constitutional and legislative obligation for Indonesian governments, not an option, he wrote.

Aditho Harinugroho, 36, started cycling through the crowded streets of Jakartas after the sudden death of a friend four years ago which prompted him to change his lifestyle and embrace fitness. Freelance videographer, he sometimes travels 40 miles a day. Now he is a plaintiff in the lawsuit. Even if he wears a cloth mask for pollution, getting stuck in traffic can lead to coughing fits, he said. And after riding, his skin is blackened with soot in the air. When I go through a traffic jam hotspot, I definitely cough after that, Mr. Aditho said. When I wipe my face it is black and I imagine that is what goes into my lungs. It is impossible not to cough. President Joko has made Indonesia’s economic development his top priority. But Mr Aditho said the government was focused on helping the rich, not improving the lives of ordinary people. Our government does not care at all about pollution or air quality in Jakarta, he said. We can see it in their policies. Dera menra sijabat contributed reporting from Jakarta.

