The influx of migrants to Spain is a wake-up call for Europe





The sight of thousands of migrants rushing into the Spanish North African enclave of Ceuta, unhindered by Moroccan border guards, underscores the limits of Europe’s increasingly reductive approach to irregular migration : erect a fortress and subcontract its protection to other countries. The border is demarcated by a six-meter-high fence and is normally enforced by the Moroccan authorities in close, if not always smooth, collaboration with their Spanish counterparts. But Monday and Tuesday, Moroccans opened a door and closed their eyes. The influx of 8,000 people, mostly Moroccan, was the largest in recent Spanish history. This created a political crisis for Pedro Sánchez, the country’s socialist prime minister. Rabat was apparently showing dissatisfaction with Madrid’s probably ill-advised decision to offer medical treatment to Brahim Ghali, the leader of the Polisario Front. The Front fought for the independence of Western Sahara, a territory claimed by Morocco but not recognized as Moroccan by Spain, a former colonial power. Morocco is seeking to assert its diplomatic advantage after the Trump administration last year recognized its claim in exchange for the normalization of Morocco’s relations with Israel. In this incident, Rabat once again showed how vulnerable Europe is to the militarization of migratory flows by other countries in search of diplomatic or financial gains. Muammer Gaddafi tried to exploit Europeans’ fears of a flood of migrants from Libya before being overthrown in 2011. Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan extracted a € 6 billion aid package in return the end of the flow of Syrian refugees to Greece in 2016. The flows of migrants to the EU by sea and land are only a fraction of the levels recorded during the crisis of five years ago. Spain, now the main road in Europe, registered 42,000 arrivals last year. He almost received twice as many asylum seekers from Latin America. But Africans arriving by smugglers’ boat on tourist beaches in Andalusia or the Canary Islands, or storming a border fence in Ceuta, present a more disturbing picture of disorderly migration. Any government would be forced to promise repression. But a special focus on closing all migrant routes means that EU governments depend on the cooperation and compliance of other countries on the outskirts of Europe, leaving them exposed to blackmail. To its credit, Spain has in the past developed a more sophisticated migration policy from Africa than some EU partners, going beyond police cooperation and the return of migrants. He has tried to maintain more constructive diplomatic relations that take into account African concerns and open up avenues for legal routes for temporary migrants. This is the kind of approach that Europe needs. Yet more recently Madrid appears to have taken on more of the burden of managing migration to Rabat, reducing its own maritime rescue missions and relying on Morocco to relocate potential migrants away from the border, often by force. With the highest foreign-born population in Europe, Spain remains remarkably positive on the benefits of immigration. But he suffers from periodic anxiety about the invasion of migrants. Ceuta is another such incident. The emergence of a far-right party, Vox, also means that Spain is no longer the exception among large EU states in the absence of a nativist political force. The Italian Matteo Salvini has stirred up hysteria over the arrival of migrants on the Italian coasts and used it to upset the politics of his country. It would be more than a shame if the same would happen in Spain. With his increasingly resentful and polarized political debate, he cannot be excluded.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos