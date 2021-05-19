Analysis: Xi prepares to ignore Little Hu’s ‘6th generation’

TOKYO – What does Chinese President Xi Jinping think of Vice Premier Hu Chunhua?

There was a time when 58-year-old Hu was considered by many to be a future leader. Like former President Hu Jintao and Premier Li Keqiang, Hu Chunhua was first secretary of the Communist Youth League earlier in his career.

Like Hu Jintao, Hu Chunhua worked in the Tibet Autonomous Region for many years, a territory then known for its turmoil and ethnic conflicts.

He even had the same last name as the former president, which earned him the nickname “Little Hu”.

In 2008, he became the youngest provincial governor in the country, Hebei. He was 45 years old. Unquestionably, Little Hu was the face of the so-called “sixth generation,” following the generations led by Mao Zedong, Deng Xiaoping, Jiang Zemin, Hu Jintao and Xi.

Little Hu’s fate changed when Xi became general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party in 2012 and president soon after. Xi, a prince, comes from a different political background and the two were from rival factions.

But despite the discomfort, Little Hu survived.

It should therefore be noted that when Xi, 67, visited Henan Province in mid-May, Hu was part of the large entourage accompanying him. Not only was he one of five Politburo members who joined the inspection, but he was also shown walking with Xi and talking to him on state-run China Central Television.

Perhaps due to their respective factions, Hu is not a regular travel partner of the president. This position was firmly occupied by another vice premier, Liu He, a member of Xi’s inner circle.

Liu’s absence from the trip to Henan hit the rumors mills.

Do the developments go hand in hand? Are Xi and Hu getting closer?

Just before the trip, on May 12, the Wall Street Journal reported that China was considering replacing Liu with Hu as its representative for ministerial-level trade negotiations with the United States.

While the Commerce Department spokesman denied the report at a press conference, changing the Chinese representative to the United States could be a way out of the stalemate in economic relations.

For Little Hu, the last nine years of the Xi era must have included many sleepless nights.

In March, the National People’s Congress, the Chinese parliament, passed legislation making it easier to appoint or remove deputy prime ministers in a more flexible manner.

Speculation is common that once the new rules are in place, Xi may promote one of his close associates to the post of deputy prime minister, paving the way for that figure to be the next prime minister.

At the same AFN annual session, Xi challenged corruption in the coal industry in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. He said he would find those involved, go back generations to do so and punish them completely.

Hu was once the highest official in Inner Mongolia.

Xi’s attacks came at a politically sensitive time, with the party gearing up for its next five-year national convention, in 2022.

Four years ago, shortly before the party’s last National Congress, Sun Zhengcai, another sixth-generation rising star, was abruptly served on corruption charges. At the time, he was the top official in Chongqing and a member of the Politburo.

His fall from grace was a shocking reminder that Xi has the right to decide the political fate of potential national leaders of the next generation.

Realizing his awkward position, Little Hu kept a low profile and regularly performed the tasks assigned to him.

Praising his personality and abilities, a longtime acquaintance said, “He is an intellectual who can drink a lot and speak up on various subjects.” But acquaintance added that Hu had no choice but to look closely.

Two years ago, Xi also made a high-level local inspection visit, accompanied by Hu.

It was April 2019 and Xi was in Chongqing. His close associate Chen Min’er, the 60-year-old senior official from Chongqing, was the host. But Hu was there too. The main purpose of the inspection was the eradication of poverty, a policy area for which Hu is responsible as deputy premier.

The main purpose of Xi’s last visit to Henan was to inspect the South-North Water Diversion Project. Hu is also in charge of the megaproject to connect the water-rich southern part of China with the northern part of the country.

On paper, it was natural for Hu, the vice premier in charge, to accompany Xi. If he wanted, Xi could have explained that Hu was not chosen to join the trip for other political purposes.

But whatever analysis Chinese observers come up with, one thing is clear. Regardless of whether Hu will be selected as China’s new top trade negotiator with the United States, he is no longer a candidate to succeed Xi in the future.

It’s not because Hu belongs to Xi’s rival political faction. The same can be said of Xi’s close associates who belong to the sixth generation, such as Chen Min’er and Li Qiang, a 61-year-old senior Shanghai official.

Chen and Li were Xi’s subordinates when Xi was the top official in Zhejiang Province. They belong to the “Zhejiang faction,” which forms the core of Xi’s political group. But with Xi ready to stay in power, neither can become the true heir.

Party officials began to whisper about the tragedy of the “sixth generation” – the term has become meaningless.

“It has become politically difficult to talk about leaders of the sixth generation,” said a party official. “This generation has been left out and attention has turned to the younger generation, currently around 50.”

In 2017, Xi broke the party’s long-standing tradition of promoting at least two potential future senior leaders to the Politburo Standing Committee midway through a leader’s 10-year tenure so that they can be trained as heirs. .

Xi himself joined the Politburo Standing Committee in 2007, five years before taking over as head of the party as secretary general in 2012. Outgoing Prime Minister Li Keqiang, who was Xi’s rival, also joined the committee. in 2007.

Hu Chunhua and his fellow Sixth Generation leaders will now face another battle for further promotion in preparation for the 2022 National Congress.

But whoever wins the race and joins the Standing Committee will not have the honor of being placed on the path to becoming the first leader of the party. In addition, the powers of the members of the Politburo Standing Committee and the Prime Minister could be considerably reduced.

Xi concentrated the power in his hands. Instead of just remaining as party secretary general and president of China, he will likely aim to achieve an even higher status, perhaps that of party chairman.

This title, which Mao held for life, was officially abolished in 1982 by Deng to prevent a dictatorship. If the post is restored and occupied by Xi, the status of the members of the Politburo Standing Committee and the prime minister will decline.

Xi’s close associates, meanwhile, will certainly lead different lives. They will hold important positions under a centralized party system with Xi at its center – a system that will be newly created at the national party congress in 2022 or later.

The construction of a new system of governance is about to begin behind the scenes. This institutional design could be more important than any change in personnel.