New York Attorney General Says Trump Org Investigation Now Criminal | national news





FILE – In this Tuesday, July 7, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a “National Dialogue on the Safe Reopening of American Schools” event in the East Room of the White House in Washington. The New York attorney general’s office said on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, it was conducting a criminal investigation into President Donald Trumps’ former business empire, expanding what was previously a civilian investigation. Investigators for Attorney General Letitia James have been working with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, which has been conducting a criminal investigation into Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, for two years.

Alex brandon

By MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) The New York attorney general’s office said on Tuesday it was conducting a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business empire, expanding what was previously a civilian investigation.

We have informed the Trump organization that our investigation into the company is no longer of a purely civilian nature, ”said Fabien Levy, spokesperson for Attorney General Letitia James, in a statement.

We are currently actively investigating the Trump organization criminally, along with the Manhattan District Attorney, Levy said.

James’ investigators have been working with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, which has been carrying out a criminal investigation into Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, for two years. James and Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. are both Democrats.

James’ office did not provide any explanation as to what prompted the change in approach to the investigation or why it chose to publicly announce it. CNN was the first to report the development.

Levy declined further comments. A spokesperson for Vance declined to comment. A message requesting comment was left with a lawyer for Trump and spokespersons for the former president and his company.

In the past, the former Republican president has denounced investigations as part of a Democratic witch hunt.

