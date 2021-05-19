Trump-Spoof Donald Love from Grand Theft Auto is set to return in GTA 6





Once a staple of the Grand Theft Auto storyline, the Donald Trump parody has gradually faded away – although there are still signs of him in GTA 5.

One of Grand Theft Auto’s less subtle shots at American culture is Donald Love, clearly a reference to Donald Trump, the real estate mogul and now ex-President of the United States. Presumably love would be more relevant than ever in 2021 – yet there is hardly any sign of it since the Liberty City stories of 2005. The reality is that it has disappeared from the storyline of the series. ambiguously, which could theoretically let him return in GTA 6.

Summing up Love is a bit difficult – there’s even a prologue in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – but it’s gaining prominence in Liberty City not only through real estate, but also being owned by Love Media, a conglomerate. who eventually owns newspapers, TV channels, and hundreds of radio stations, including some that players can listen to in GTA 3. At one point, he starts a race for mayor, using gang ties to both rig the elections and feed its habit of cannibalism. Although he loses the election and temporarily goes bankrupt, he bounces back and even begins to open casinos. The seeds of his subsequent demise come as he enlists the Colombian Cartel to help redevelop Fort Staunton.

In Grand Theft Auto 3, a mysterious ally of Love known as the Old Oriental Gentleman is kidnapped by the Cartel. The player character is hired on a rescue and several other anti-cartel missions, culminating in obtaining a package for the Gentleman, who disappears shortly after with Love.The two are never heard from again – the only references later are GTA 4 and Grand Theft Auto 5 newspapers with the headline “Love’s Hate Relation With Taxes,” and a star from the latest Vinewood Walk of Fame game calling Love a “TV personality,” according to GTA Wiki. Donald Trump is, of course, famous for starring in The Apprentice, but infamous for his tax deals.

Will Donald Love be in GTA 6?

The developers at Rockstar briefly touched on the subject in a question-and-answer session in 2009, saying that “no one is really sure what happened to Donald Love” except that he “certainly crossed a few lines and was trying to find a way to return to normality ”. This would seem to leave the door open for a comeback in the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 – although to keep the character as a parallel to Trump would require a lot of biographical gaps to be filled, not to mention the addition of many references to the game. Game.

Really, it’s almost certain that Grand Theft Auto 6 will include references to Love or even Trump himself. The series has always been focused on satirizing American culture, and in several ways Trump has left a deep mark on American politics and society. Whether or not love can show up in missions is more debatable, but right now it seems even Rockstar doesn’t know what the character’s eventual fate will be in the Grand Theft auto series.

