Plymouth to benefit 10million schools shaken as Boris Johnson announces ‘leveling’ policies

Plymouth will benefit from a $ 10 million jar in an overhaul of teaching in schools, the Department of Education said.

Education officials hailed the government’s pledge to use the money to improve standards and help children excel in the South West.

Plymouth is just one of four local authorities chosen by Whitehall to share the money set aside as part of a package of new policies announced by Boris Johnson as the Prime Minister vows to ‘level’ them opportunities in England.

Tracey Lee, chief executive of Plymouth City Council, said the announcement was good news for the city.

She said: I am delighted that Plymouth is one of the first regions to be selected to participate in this important national initiative. I am sure that all educational service providers in the city share the enthusiasm that Plymouth is recognized by the government as a region which has a good foundation with local collaboration and which is more likely to be successful as a pioneer of this initiative. national. “

The areas were selected on the basis of evidence that they are likely to be successful in adopting the new place-based approach which will see schools collaborating with each other and working together to share their priorities, expertise and experience.

The city-wide effort will be led by experienced system leaders who will bring together local partners and the initiative will include schools and the city’s multi-academy trust (MAT) network.

Schools that need it most will benefit from direct guidance from strong multi-academy trusts or access to an enhanced support offering through the Department Trust and School Improvement offering.

The CEOs of Multi Academy Trusts in Plymouth supported the news, including Greenshaw Learning Trust, Westcountry Schools Trust, Transforming Futures Trust and Reach South.

Prime Minister Boris said: “As the country gets back on its feet, the government has renewed its commitment to level and tackle the issues that really matter to people.

“Ensuring that our children receive the best possible education, transforming our city centers and correcting the regional imbalance of public sector roles – this is a higher level action.

“Not only will we defeat the pandemic and recover from its impact, but I am determined to seize the opportunity it presents to create a more just society, improve lives and build back better once and for all.”







Officials meanwhile said the prime minister wanted to make sure people can “thrive wherever they live” and that he understands inequalities have been “further exacerbated by Covid-19”.

Wednesday’s announcements include confirmation that more than 3,000 civil service jobs across the Home Office and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (Beis) will move to hubs in Stoke-on-Trent, Edinburgh and Belfast from ‘by 2025.

This is part of the commitment made in the March budget to move 22,000 civil service positions outside the South East by 2030, with the Treasury and the Department of Housing already announcing satellite offices in Darlington and Wolverhampton respectively.

Special attention will also be paid to struggling shopping streets in Britain, with 57 local areas that will benefit from 830 million investment to transform city centers.

The money will help Grimsby – who elected a Tory MP for the first time since the 1930s in Mr Johnson’s landslide victory in the 2019 election – fund a new cinema and a food market to increase the number of visitors, said No.10.

Taunton will use the money to build a new outdoor performance hall and Sutton-in-Ashfield will redevelop vacant commercial spaces into offices and hospitality spaces.