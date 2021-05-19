Destroyed from within | The viewer Australia

It’s a chilling commentary on the state of freedom in the world today, when in the same week an Iranian women’s rights lawyer was sentenced to 148 lashes and 38 years in prison, Tehran was sentenced to appointed member of the United Nations Committee on Women’s Rights. This same obscene process names the wicked perpetrators of human rights violations, Bolivia, China, Côte d’Ivoire, Cuba, Gabon, Malawi, Mexico, Nepal, Pakistan, Russia, Senegal, Ukraine and Uzbekistan, to constitute 13 of the 15 members of the United Nations for human rights. Advice.

And when US President Joe Biden, the putative leader of the free world, admits after discussing human rights with his Chinese counterpart that culturally there are different standards that each country and its leaders are supposed to follow, we know that the flame of freedoms is only a flicker. To emphasize, Biden refused to denounce what he (Xi Jinpings) was doing in Hong Kong, what he was doing with Uyghurs in the western mountains of China and in Taiwan. In essence, by accepting China’s human rights violations, Mr. Biden is sending a conciliatory signal to all other UN members practicing crimes against humanity.

For President Xi in particular, it was an extraordinary concession. After all, Beijing has fought hard to keep its treatment of minorities a strictly national issue.

Mr. Bidens ‘tolerance for Xi Jinpings’ behavior varies widely depending on his contempt for the cultural heritage of slavery in the Americas and all vestiges of it. He publicly declares that systemic racism and white supremacy are hideous poisons that have long plagued the United States. But what does he mean by systemic racism? After all Americans have twice elected a black president, and in crimes versus arrests, there are no racial disparities.

Nonetheless, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield repeats the Biden line. After ritually accusing Beijing of committing genocide and crimes against humanity against Uyghurs and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang, she recounted her own brushes with racism by alleging that slavery is America’s original sin. Its white supremacy and black inferiority have woven into our founding documents and principles.

China took this opportunity to remind the world of the discrimination, hatred and, even the savage murder of the Americas, of people of African and Asian descent. Her deputy UN ambassador sneered, her country’s dastardly human rights record does not give the country the license to ride the horse and tell other countries what to do. China’s allegations of human rights abuses have been dismissed as rumors through and through and as a bare lie.

But it is not an obvious lie that more than a million Uyghurs, Kazakhs and other Muslim minorities live in mass internment camps, under intensive surveillance. They regularly receive political indoctrination and forced cultural assimilation. They can be detained for religious activities such as praying, attending a mosque and growing beards. It is also true that doctors at major Chinese hospitals privately admit to harvesting organs from Falun Gong inmates.

Perhaps, in her youth, the Ambassador faced racism, but this does not appear to have hampered her upward mobility. Yet rather than acknowledge the extraordinary progress over the years in eliminating racial discrimination, she and the Biden administration appear determined to denigrate American exceptionalism, even if it is precisely this exceptionalism that makes States- United the first desired destination for the oppressed worlds. observed daily on its southern borders.

Driven by the cultural crisis in the Americas, President Xi is growing bolder day by day. With his views firmly set on a new Chinese world order, using Leninist concepts of power and domination, he is capitalizing on Washington’s abandonment of its moral authority.

He encourages the world to focus on an increasingly divided America. Not only does this strengthen China’s relative international position, but also its national self-confidence.

By portraying racism as a uniquely Western characteristic, Beijing has managed to distract attention from its own widespread abuses. In fact, since the late 1970s when black students started arriving, racism has been rampant in China. A senior official recently urged Beijing to strictly control Africans living in Guangdong and elsewhere.

Multiple reports of inhumane treatment and forced Covid testing and quarantine have sparked outrage among African communities around the world.

Slavery also has its place in Chinese history. The ancient Shang and Han dynasties practiced it. During the Han period, an estimated 5% of the population was enslaved. Today, inside mass internment camps, Muslim minorities work in government-sanctioned forced labor factories. Thousands more are forced to manually pick the cotton.

Whether this is a cultural norm, as Mr. Biden argues or, more likely, the result of an institutionalized abuse of political power, is simply academic. Unlike the United States, there will be no civil war to end slavery in China. There will also be no civil rights law in force prohibiting discrimination based on race, color or any other reason. Rather, Beijing will maintain its tyranny at home while nurturing a network of critical racial theory activists who actively undermine its enemies abroad.

Since the election of President Bidens, these barbarians are no longer at the door, but operate comfortably from within. Having quickly given up on its cultural heritage and the nation’s founding principles of personal freedom, economic freedom and fiscal restraint, the Biden administration embraced white guilt and became an easy target for the still needy, environmentalists and spenders. of several trillions of dollars. America is turning in on itself.

For Xi Jinping, this is exactly what his Chinese doctors ordered. Mr. Biden has defined himself as an appeaser and a socialist roader. Its messages on human rights are mixed and defensive. He looks weak at home and abroad. Now his administration is ambiguous about its intentions to defend Taiwan. No wonder, as China’s global influence and status grows, its contempt for Washington can hardly be contained.

Abraham Lincolns’ words have never been so prophetic. America will never be destroyed from the outside, he said. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we have destroyed ourselves.