Jared Kushner’s $ 13,000 trip – SheKnows





Jared Kushner may no longer be an unpaid senior adviser to his stepfather, former President Donald Trump, but he’s still costing U.S. taxpayers a lot of money. In January, the outgoing president made a last-minute decision to ensure that Secret Service protection was extended to 14 family members for six months after their departure. We are now seeing some of the costly tabs of Trump’s political maneuver.

The Daily Beast obtained a Federal Acquisitions Document which revealed that the State Department recently paid over $ 12,950 for Kushner’s Secret Service Security Team to protect him while he was at the Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi. No competitive offers for other hotels were considered and the document stated: “The selection was based on the former Senior Advisor to the President of the United States, JARED KUSHNER [sic] decision and the high level of security of the hotel. “

The security service required a total of 50 “nights” costing $ 259 per day from May 5 to 14, 2021. That’s a hefty bill as the United States and its citizens are doing their best to recover from the hardships. economic aspects of the global pandemic. A week’s stay at a five star resort with top notch security, which we foot the bill for, seems deaf on this side of the world, but Kushner probably wasn’t bothered by the heavy tab because the privilege followed him. all his life.

For the rest of us, we were warned that this was going to be an expensive policy change. “The benefit to the Trump family is expected to cost taxpayers millions of dollars and further stress the elite of the federal security forces, who over the past four years have had to deal with most security details full time – up to 42 at one time. , according to former senior administration officials, ”The Washington Post wrote in January.

Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump left the White House after earning $ 120 million in outside revenue in 2020, according to Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington. Since then, they have been rather calm on the political front, but do not take their silence for inaction. Kushner is likely planning his return to the political landscape, but Americans, thankfully, won’t have to pay for his Secret Service tab any longer.

