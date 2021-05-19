Zulfi Bukhari highlights judicial investigation into R3 scam, suggests his name be placed on ECL





PTI’s Zulfi Bukhari on Wednesday proposed that his name be put on the Exit Checklist (ECL) because he’s not going anywhere, adding that the investigation into the Rawalpindi Ring Road scam should be completed as soon as possible. .

The former Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development was speaking on Geo News’ “Capital Talk” program, in which he explained why he had resigned from his post two days ago.

“I was not charged with anything in the report, but my name was irresponsibly referenced in the report,” Zulfi said. “The report mentions the name of Dr Tauqeer Shah, who is my mother’s first cousin. I am the only relative of Dr Shah who works for the government.”

Zulfi said: “Even if that single line referring me had not been mentioned in the report, I would not have quit.

He said Dr Tauqeer Shah was Shahbaz Sharif’s main secretary in 2017.

“Dr. Tauqeer has the right to defend himself, but how the [inquiry commission] “Link my name to him?” Zulfi asked. “Whoever referred to my name in the report would have to provide evidence first.”

Zulfi said he wanted the government to form a judicial commission to investigate the R3 scandal and has already asked Prime Minister Imran Khan about it, adding that it didn’t matter to him who would lead the investigation.

“According to Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, I will get my hands on a briefcase and flee the country. My name could be put on the Exit Checklist (ECL) if anyone is worried that I am running away. I am not going anywhere. The investigation should be completed, ”he said.

He said he was an overseas Pakistani first and chose to become a local Pakistani later, adding that Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif are the ones who want to flee the country, not him.

When asked about his property in Pakistan, Zulfi said he owned a property development business in England, but he or his family “didn’t even own an inch of property near the ring road.”

It should be remembered that Zulfi resigned from his post on Monday, May 17, after his name was referenced in the R3 scam investigation report. Regarding Twitter, the former SAPM had written that he was resigning from his post, Prime Minister Imran Khan having always maintained that a person named in an investigation should resign from his public office until he is released from office. accusations.

My Prime Minister has always said that if a person has been named, rightly or wrongly, in an investigation, they should cease to hold public office until their name has been cleared. Due to the allegations of the ongoing investigation into the ring road, I want to lead by example by stepping down until my name is cleared of all the heinous allegations and lies from the media, Bukhari said.

The former SAPM, who is a close confidant of Prime Minister Imran Khan, reiterated that he had nothing to do with Rawalpindi Ring Road or any ongoing real estate project in the country.

However, he insisted that the investigation be carried out by competent personnel and supported the idea of ​​a judicial inquiry into the project.

I am here to stay in Pakistan and stand united with the Prime Minister and his vision. I sacrificed my life abroad to come and serve my country, I am ready to face any investigation, SAPM said.

Punjab removes six officers for alleged involvement in Rawalpindi Ring Road scam

Last week, the Punjab government dismissed six mid-career officers for their alleged involvement in the Rawalpindi Ring Road scam, according to an article in The News.

An investigation was carried out at the highest level of the provincial government, after which it emerged that changes had been made to the current plan of the Rawalpindi ring road to create new road infrastructure.

These changes, the survey determined, were made to some influential people. These changes would have increased the cost of the project by 25 billion rupees, sources said.

Implementation of the plan was halted on the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan after he learned of the scam.

Punjab chief secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik has reorganized the agents after the investigation into the Rawalpindi Ring Road scam ended.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (right) Muhammad Anwarul Haq, Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Capt (right) Shoaib Ali were removed from their posts with immediate effect and charged with report to the General Administration and Services Department (S & GAD).

Deputy Commissioner Chakwal Capt (R) Bilal Hashim received the additional charge from Rawalpindi District. The Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Attock, Shehryar Arif Khan, has been assigned the post of Deputy Commissioner Attock, while the Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Capt (R) Qasim Ijaz, will also take charge of the revenue department. of the Rawalpindi district.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Saddar Ghulam Abbas and Deputy Commissioner Fateh Jang Muhammad Azeem Shaukat Awan were also invited to report to Punjab S & GAD.

The Prime Minister had previously asked the Chief Minister of the Punjab, Usman Buzdar, to launch an investigation into the scam.

