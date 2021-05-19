American bull semen to improve Pakistani cow breeding and why this cleric is a fan of Salman Khan





File photo of a herd of cows in drinking water | Representation image | ANI

Text size: A- A +

New Delhi: The Pakistani government has approved a plan to increase milk production in the country and consequently revive the country’s economy, by raising American cows.

To this end, the government led by Imran Khan will distribute sperm from American bulls worth Rs 40 billion (approximately Rs 1,912 crore) free of charge to farmers.

According to the government’s plan, they will supply the semen of the exotic American breed to farmers for the next three years with the goal of increasing milk production from 4 liters to 15 liters per cow.

Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, the Prime Minister’s new special assistant for food security, said Pakistani cows produce 1,100 liters of milk per year, compared to 11,000 liters produced by an American cow.

Cows will give the economy the biggest jump through improved breed improvement, Cheema said, adding that this will also ensure Imran Khan’s victory in the next election.

This will inject 300 billion rupees into the rural economy over the next three years with an investment of only 40 billion rupees, the special assistant noted.

Karachi businessman to be released from Guantanamo Bay after 16 years

Saifullah Paracha, a Pakistani businessman, imprisoned in Guantanamo Bay, the American military prison, for 16 years, should be released soon.

Paracha, 73, is the oldest prisoner in Guantanamo Bay and was detained in July 2003 in Bangkok. He was suspected of having contacts with the terrorist group al-Qaeda.

US authorities accused Parasha, a Karachi-based businessman who owned property in New York City, of being an al-Qaeda facilitator who helped conspirators complete a financial deal for the 9/11 terrorist attacks. 2001.

After his arrest, he was taken to Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan and then transferred to Guantanamo Bay in 2004.

According to Paracha lawyer Shelby Sullivan-Bennis, who represented him at his last hearing in November 2020, the 73-year-old prisoner has never been charged with a crime and has even been cleared by a committee of examination of American prisoners with two other men.

In the meantime, the detailed reasons for his release were not disclosed and the release notification only stated that he did not pose a continuing threat to the United States.

TikTok video in SHO office puts youth in jail

A young Pakistani man was arrested for recording a TikTok video inside the Qutubpur police station in the town of Multan. The youngster, Hassan Tariq, sat in the Station House officers chair in his absence and added background music to the video.

The case came to light after Tariq uploaded the video to social media and was subsequently arrested.

He was listed under Articles 170 (personification of an official), 171 (wearing clothes or wearing a token used by an official with fraudulent intent), 419 (punishment for cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating and incitement dishonest in the delivery of goods) Pakistani Penal Code.

TikTok has a checkered history in Pakistan and was banned twice in October 2020 and March this year for allegedly promoting “obscene content”. The October ban was overturned after 10 days while the March ban was lifted by a Pakistani court in April.

Salman Khan’s new fan Maulana Tariq Jameel

A Muslim cleric, Maulana Tariq Jameel, a close religious aide to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, was caught praising Bollywood actor Salman Khan in a viral video.

In the four-minute video clip, Jameel addressed Khan’s father, actor and writer Salim Khan, and said: Salim Khan, you are very lucky to have such an obedient son as Salman Khan. He’s such a huge celebrity and yet he serves as your servant.

He added that Khan’s generosity and obedience to his parents made him his fan and also extended Eid wishes to the whole family.

Jameel also recounted what Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar told him about Khan, which made him a fan of the latter.

“The first thing Shoaib told me was how obedient Salman is as a son. Salman doesn’t hesitate when you ask Salman to do something. It is a certain way of paradise. Whoever pleases his parents would be hugely rewarded. You are an exceptional Muslim, the cleric said in the video.

Jameel is one of Pakistan’s most popular religious preachers and is known to be a staunch ally of Prime Minister Khan. He is also an influential leader of the Tablighi Jamaat.

Also Read: Imran Khan at Hurricane Firdous Two Street Visits to Show Pakistani Government at Work

Subscribe to our channels on YouTube and Telegram

Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it

India needs even more free, fair, open-ended, questioning journalism in the face of multiple crises.

But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time.

ThePrint has the best young reporters, columnists and editors working for it. To support journalism of this quality, smart, thoughtful people like you have to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.

Support our journalism

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos