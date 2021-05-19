Tencent tries to bounce back on $ 200 billion antitrust slide

Tencent Holdings Ltd. wants to prove it’s best positioned to weather an antitrust storm that has wiped out an estimated $ 200 billion in value from China’s largest company in a matter of months.

Its Thursday results are expected to affirm the resilience of the world’s largest game publishing company as the pandemic recedes, now underpinned by growth in new arenas such as fintech and the cloud. Still, it has struggled to recoup the market capitalization it has lost since its peak in January, just as Beijing began a crackdown on Jack Ma. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Ant Group Co. before moving on to rising star Meituan.

Tencent has largely escaped hostilities for now – despite its ubiquitous WeChat app offering unparalleled insight into virtually every facet of Chinese life and an overwhelming share of the games, music and social media markets. But questions remain about the possible fallout from a campaign to reduce the influence of Chinese internet companies and, just like in the West, to expose alleged abuses of their power.

A good set of results should go a long way in appeasing investors. The Shenzhen-based company is expected to generate 24% revenue growth for the March quarter thanks to a strong recovery in payments and cloud services, while games and other content continue to attract users. Almost 96% of analysts who follow the action on Bloomberg gave it a buy rating or equivalent, the highest ratio since Beijing launched its antitrust campaign in November.

“If there is no regulatory problem, Tencent is very attractive in terms of valuation,” said Julia Pan, Shanghai-based analyst at UOB Kay Hian. “It’s a defensive game in the tech industry because they don’t need to spend money on their core businesses like Alibaba and Meituan.”

Here are some things to watch out for when Tencent announces post-bell earnings in Hong Kong.

The elephant in the room

Although Xi Jinping’s government has yet to identify Tencent in its antitrust campaign, investors have not fully ruled out the potential fallout for Pony Ma’s vast online empire.

Rivals like the owner of TikTok ByteDance Ltd. argues that WeChat locks users into its ecosystem by blocking links to external services. Tencent’s portfolio companies such as Shixianghui and Yuanfudao have been sanctioned for unfair pricing tactics and other anti-competitive behavior. Its musical repercussions faces a thorough review of exclusive relationships with record labels. And perhaps most alarmingly, Tencent’s fintech arm – Ant’s closest analogue in China – is said to be next in line for heightened surveillance.

Executives will probably look to reassure investors again. The company has always been careful with fintech regulations and will stick to its usual practice of acquiring minority stakes in startups. “Compliance is our lifeline,” Tencent President Martin Lau told investors in March.

But Beijing’s scrutiny may still show up in Tencent’s results. Ad sales could take a hit if online tutoring startups – China’s leading marketers – decide to do it stay on the safe side of Beijing. A cautious approach to fintech could also mean growth shifts towards vanilla payments rather than more lucrative wealth management and lending businesses. For now, Tencent’s fintech and cloud business is expected to grow 41% in the March quarter – the fastest in eight quarters – from a low base a year ago when Covid-19 emerged.

This evergreen cash cow

When China went into lockdown in early 2020, online gaming became one of the biggest beneficiaries of a home entertainment boom. That’s why this time around, Tencent faces a tough comparison for year-over-year growth: a slower 16% sales increase forecast for its bread and butter business. Still, core games like Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile are at the top of the rankings for the expenses of global players, despite formidable challengers like Genshin Impact from miHoYo.

Tencent announced a pipeline of more than 40 new titles during its annual game showcase on Sunday. After a year of slicing at least 31 game companies around the world, it is now trying to produce new mobile hits based on familiar content, including the Japanese manga series One Piece and Digimon.

“Tencent continues to face strong competition from large technology companies such as ByteDance and Alibaba, as well as mid-sized companies such as Lilith Games and miHoYo, but is not in the immediate risk of losing its position. market leader, ”said games research firm Niko Partners wrote in a note of May 16.

Difficult comparison Tencent’s game sales growth expected to slow to 16% from Covid high Source: Bloomberg



Horse races

In the longer term, investors should also pay attention to the competition.

Tencent is famous for its ruthless culture of internal competition – often equated to a horse race due to its fast-paced and demanding nature – where rival teams compete against each other to develop similar products until one wins. But ultimately it is to tear down some interior walls, the better to fight on the outside.

The social giant last month has folded its mini video app, video streaming platform and mobile store into a single business unit in a rare restructuring. Ross Liang, the former director of QQ social app, took over as the new general manager of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, a year after similar leadership reshuffle to his literature arm.

All of this highlights Tencent’s efforts to muster resources to build a Walt Disney Co.-style franchise and reclaim lost ground from rivals like ByteDance, whose addictive apps have reduced user screen time and ad dollars. . On the one hand, the creators of Tencent’s music apps will share short clips on WeChat’s fast-growing video accounts as internal platforms work more closely together, Liang said in a post-benefit call on Tuesday. .

Competition is fierce in cloud services as well. The pandemic disrupted IT projects, but the pace should have picked up in the last quarter with the rebound in the world’s second-largest economy. Tencent will be keen to regain the ground lost in 2021. Huawei Technologies Co. overtook Tencent last year to become China’s second-largest cloud infrastructure provider, with a 16.3% market share compared to Alibaba’s 35.1%, according to a Gartner study.

Post-Covid rebound Tencent’s fintech and cloud units expected to experience fastest growth in eight quarters Source: Bloomberg



– With the help of Zheping Huang, Amanda Wang and Jeanny Yu