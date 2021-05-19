PM Modi pushes for innovation in extreme weather warnings | India News





NEW DELHI: Visiting Ahmedabad to examine damage from Cyclone Tauktae, PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for the use of more innovative methods to communicate extreme weather warnings and improve coordination between states, coast guard and Marine.

In a meeting at Ahmedabad airport, Modi said Tauktae broke with previous storm patterns and there was a need to incorporate more scientific methods and focus on comparisons between recent cyclones. to see emerging patterns.

The extended coastlines require greater preparedness and rescue efforts, which was important not only in terms of human lives, but also in terms of the likely economic damage. these storms inflict. This required better communication mechanisms, the prime minister said.

A source quoting Modi said the conventional approach was to run advertisements and information in newspapers. It’s important, but we need to think beyond these methods. State governments need to work with FM radio networks, as FM radio is increasingly popular among young people and women.

He said integrating radio services was part of disaster management practices, as well as putting cables into mobile network providers to prepare sustainable strategies that could send SMS, updates and more timely. The PM’s message was also to provide targeted messaging to phones in an area that is on the way to a storm like Tauktae.

A long-term measure suggested by Modi was to strengthen disaster relief forces on the model of the NDRF. He said a recognizable uniform for SDRF will help just like the Army olives inspire a feeling of confidence among citizens. So when people under duress see the SDRF uniform, they should feel a spirit of trust and ask for their help.

The prime minister urged officials to give top priority to repairing houses and paying attention to the welfare of livestock, which is so essential to economic activity. Officials recalled the creation of the GSDMA when Modi was CM and said the agency has constantly evolved in its role. The PM also stressed the need for micro-containment areas. FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail

