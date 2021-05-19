UK Covid lockdown plan: Boris Johnson’s vaccines more confident work compared to variants





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he has “growing confidence” that vaccines will work against all variants of the coronavirus, raising hopes that the latest lockdown rules will be lifted as planned next month. New data indicates that “the vaccines are effective against all variants, including the Indian variant,” Johnson told MPs on Wednesday. The spread of the new form of the virus had raised concerns that the government would be forced to delay plans to remove most restrictions in England on June 21. There are currently 2,967 cases of the Indian variant in the UK, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday, up from 2,323 on Monday. Additional testing sites are being set up in eight other districts that have detected spikes in cases, Hancock told parliament. Overvoltage test Along with Bolton and Blackburn in the North West, surge tests will be in place in Bedford, North London, Burnley in North West England, Hounslow in West London, Kirklees in the North from England, Leicester in central England and North Tyneside in north-east England. like Glasgow and Moray in Scotland. More vaccines will be available for those who are eligible in those regions, although vaccines will not be offered to people 35 and under, Hancock said. Government guidelines state that only people aged Those 36 and over can currently book to be vaccinated. The UK government also said it was starting a trial to see which vaccines would work as a booster injection, ahead of a planned booster program starting later this year. In other developments: It is too early to say whether all legal limits on social contact will be lifted on June 21, Hancock said later Wednesday at a press conference.

People who want to go on holiday should stay in the UK or visit a greenlisted country, Hancock said.

30,000 government home quarantine checks were carried out last week, Hancock said Pubs and restaurants reopened on Monday for indoor eating and drinking, but the hospitality industry has called for dropping social distancing rules to make their businesses viable. The latest Covid-19 data does not show “sharp increases or significant areas of concern,” Johnson official spokesperson Max Blain told reporters on Wednesday. He added that the government wanted to see more data before making decisions on the next step. – With the help of Joe Mayes (Updates with more details from the sixth paragraph.) Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

