Six months after losing his re-election, Trump has been reduced to a political side-show. But here’s why it’s important





To be sure, Trump has been reduced to a version of the spectacle he was before he ran for president. But it is nonetheless an important spectacle and spectacle, even as much of the American public has turned the page on it. For example, to understand whether an infrastructure bill has a chance of passing in Congress, one needs to know where Trump stands on the bill, as that will say a lot more about whether Republicans will vote for him than anything a congressman claims. And that reality has shown no signs of disappearing any time soon.

Consider what’s going on this week. In Arizona, there is a debate between Republicans in the state senate and Republicans who dominate the Maricopa County Electoral Board over whether to pursue an audit of the 2020 election results that failed to succeed. produce new information that some have called embarrassing.

In New Hampshire, where Biden won by 7 percentage points, the Tories tried breathlessly to suggest that a small number of votes that did not match what was expected was the key to unlocking a huge network of electoral fraud. The recount in Windham is expected to be completed this week and the main culprit for the earlier discrepancy appears to be a scanner that failed to properly process the fold lines on the ballot.

In Michigan, a judge on Tuesday dismissed one of the latest lawsuits questioning the 2020 election results in that swing state.

Trump has chased the news out of the Republican Party for at least two straight weeks. There was her feud last week with Liz Cheney, which resulted in the former vice president’s daughter being cut out of the House leadership in a show of loyalty to the former speaker. Then this week, Republican members of Congress are in a hurry to take a stand on whether there should be a formal 9/11-type commission to examine what led to the attack on Capitol Hill on January 6. protect Trump, who issued a statement calling the commission a Democrat trap.

Trump’s longest statement in his post-presidential period, however, came out on Wednesday when he reacted to news that the New York attorney general’s office has opened a criminal investigation into the Trump organization, an extension of the civil investigation of several years. . Although notably, this news did not make the headlines of the Boston Globe, The New York Times, The Washington Post or The Wall Street Journal, which put the story elsewhere in their newspapers on Wednesday.

What all this means for the future is not entirely clear. However, it is evident that Trump is the main organizing force of the Republican Party and will be until the party appoints someone else as president. It’s also clear that Trump enjoys this role as the leader of the party, given that he has been releasing statements and approvals at a rapid pace lately, including on the election for the state’s Republican presidency.

For those who had hoped that Trump would simply disappear in South Florida, this clearly is not happening. So many of Trump’s actions dominate the lives of his supporters to whom the GOP is currently indebted.

While President Biden is trampling the pedal of an electric truck and news about the gender identity of pop stars is currently making the kind of waves in the news cycle that Trump once made, don’t Don’t get me wrong that what may sound like his side show is still a driving force in American Life.

James Pindell can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.

