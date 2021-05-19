Chinese rover Zhuron Mars returns first images





item China’s National Space Administration released the first images of its Zhurong rover on the surface of mars May 19. The mission made China the second country in the world to successfully land a rover on the surface of the Red Planet. ChinaThe Tianwen-1 spacecraft arrived in orbit around Mars in February after traveling for 6.5 months from Earth. After months of observation and preparation, a landing vehicle carrying the rover landed at Utopia Planitia , a lava plain in the northern hemisphere of the planet, Saturday. The first photograph, a black and white image, was taken by the rover’s forward “obstacle avoidance camera” and shows the lander’s extended ramp leading to the planet’s surface. “The rover’s forward steering terrain is clearly visible in the image, and the Mars horizon appears curved due to the wide-angle lens,” CNSA said in a statement. An image of Mars captured by the Chinese rover Zhurong. (CNSA via Storyful) The second photo, which is in color, was taken by the navigation camera installed on the back of the rover. “The rover’s solar panels and antenna are seen unfolded, and the red soil and rocks on the Martian surface are clearly visible in the image,” CNSA said. 2021 Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse: Where and When to Watch Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA’s Science Missions Directorate, congratulated CNSA in a Twitter message. “Together with the global scientific community, I welcome the important contributions that this mission will make to the understanding of humanity on the red planet”, Zurbuchen tweeted . CNSA’s Geng Yan, a senior planner of China’s deep-space exploration programs, called the landing a serious test of China’s capabilities in science and engineering. “Such a difficult attempt is characterized by a succession of complex activities which must be carried out entirely by the spacecraft in a very short period of time”, Yan said in a statement . “What added to the difficulties was that we don’t know much about the Martian atmosphere, which brought a lot of uncertainty to the mission.” Receive late-breaking alerts in the FOX 5 NY News app. Free download! In a letter, Chinese President Xi Jinping thanked everyone involved in the mission. “Thanks to your courage in the face of challenges and the pursuit of excellence, China is now among the leading countries in planetary exploration,” Xi wrote in the letter. “The country and the people will always remember your outstanding achievements.” China defends the way it handled the rocket falling to Earth The rover, named after the Chinese fire god Zhurong, is expected to be deployed for 90 days to search for evidence of life. About the size of a small car, the rover is equipped with ground-penetrating radar, a laser, and sensors to measure the atmosphere and the magnetic sphere. With Storyful and The Associated Press. NASA makes history with the first Ingenuity helicopter flight to Mars







