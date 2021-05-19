US to attract more migrants forced to wait in Mexico under Trump agenda





The United States is working to reopen some cases of non-Mexican asylum seekers who were forced to wait in Mexico under the administration of former President Donald Trump, a senior US border official said on Wednesday.

The move would allow these migrants to enter the United States to pursue their protection claims and represents President Joe Biden’s final step in rolling out a Trump-era program known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) .

Immigrant advocates have called on the Biden administration to reopen the cases of migrants who were deported after failing to appear on a scheduled court date while enrolled in the MPP program. Advocates say some migrants were unable to attend the hearings because they were kidnapped or in danger in Mexico or due to logistical problems.

Biden, a Democrat who took office on Jan.20, decided to end the Trump program in February as part of a larger effort to reverse the restrictive policies of his Republican predecessor. The United States has already cleared more than 10,000 migrants into the country who had active PPM cases, Acting U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Troy Miller said at a congressional hearing Wednesday.

Nearly 28,000 migrants have been deported due to a failure to appear in court since the MPP program began in 2019, according to Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse.

BuzzFeed News reported the decision on Tuesday, citing internal government documents.

Some Republicans have blamed an increase in the number of migrants arriving at the US-Mexico border in recent months in part to Biden’s decision to end the MPP program.

Immigrant advocates and Democrats hailed the move, saying the Trump program denied migrants the ability to seek asylum in the United States.

U.S. border officials are also bracing for the eventual end of a different Trump-era health policy that allows migrants to be quickly deported during the COVID-19 pandemic, Miller said.

Shortly after taking office, Biden exempted unaccompanied children from the policy, known as Title 42, but continued to apply it to single adults and some families.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

