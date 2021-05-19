Fans won’t let Ice Cube forget he was pushed around by Donald Trump





Ice Cube posted a message on Instagram urging fans to “Never push back, always forward.”

Ice Cub went beyond what he bargained for when his hate club resurfaced to remind him that he was actually the one to be pushed around … and he was pushed around hard by Donald Trump.

When Ice Cube posted an image of himself with his lip grunted to the side and an aggressive look on his face, he probably intended to project the image of a powerful force to be reckoned with. He continued his strong personality, as an OG in the hip hop world, but he underestimated the change in attitude of the millions of dedicated fans he spoke with on social media.

Many former Ice Cube fans and supporters have now turned on him, besieged by his alignment with Donald Trump.

They won’t let him forget that for a second.

Ice Cube Hustles Hard

There’s no doubt about it, Ice Cube is scrambling. He continues to release new music with the same old-school vibes he’s known and loved for years. He has stood up for the rights of black Americans and he keeps pace with his 3v3 basketball league, Big3.

Ice Cube is jostling and he may be jostling in his own mind, but fans believe his stampede took many steps back last year when he leaned toward Donald Trump’s direction. He has since been considered a traitor and has lost the respect of many former fans.

Ice Cube tried to clarify that he was not working with Trump and was just keeping all options open for collaboration, but his point fell on deaf ears.

After all these years of political rap messages, people still haven’t let go.

The Hustler got pushed around

You signed with the Trump administration, we haven’t forgotten.

– King washed. (@ iHATEchris2) May 18, 2021

Fans aren’t impressed and they want Ice Cube to know that he doesn’t need to preach about pushing himself around when the truth is that he himself has been pushed around by Donald Trump and the Trump administration.

The comments indicate that a lot of love and respect has been lost. Fans wrote to say; “You signed with the Trump administration, we haven’t forgotten.” And “And don’t get pushed around by known scammers – like T-Rump”, as well; “You can’t preach buddy, you got pushed around by the MAGAs.”

Sure, some fans weighed in with a bit of love and admiration for the music mogul, but the damage done when he aligned himself with Trump continues to haunt him today.

