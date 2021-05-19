Boris Johnson’s voter identification plans belies real threats to electoral integrity Martyn McLaughlin

Despite all the buzz and puffs surrounding the Trumpification of UK politics in recent years, UK governments’ pursuit of voter identification legislation is its most brazen attempt to date to copy the Republican handbook, and a clear and current threat to democratic accountability.

The right to vote does not and should not depend on whether a person has to do anything other than show up to exercise that right. It is a privilege that none of us should take for granted. Likewise, we must condemn those who seek to deny it for spurious reasons.

The devil will be in the details of the Electoral Integrity Bill, although the Queen’s Speech provided enough information to confirm suspicions that elements of this new legislation are not only superfluous, but also pernicious.

By including the rollout of mandatory voter identification in the bill, the UK government appears determined to push through a highly politicized measure that will further deprive those on the fringes of society who, by chance, are reluctant to support the current government party.

To make matters worse, he is doing it under false pretenses. Voter identification is neither a necessary nor a proportionate step, given that the very problem it is supposed to tackle is so negligible that it could well be characterized as illusory.

The stated aim of this system is to fight against electoral fraud. Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted it was designed to protect democracy and the transparency and integrity of the electoral process.

Noble words, to be sure, and we all want a system that is as fair and robust as it is accessible and inclusive. But when you consider the fact that the average sheriff’s court is more likely to hear a case involving someone charged under the Licensing Act of 1872 with being drunk in possession of a cow, such remarks stand out. reveal like cynical and obscure bluster.

In 2019, there were only 33 allegations of personalization, the offense of impersonating someone else by voting. There was only one conviction and one warning. Indeed, data compiled by the House of Commons Library shows that between 2015 and 2019, there were only three impersonation convictions and six warnings.

Of course, it is not the statistics that the Conservatives are interested in. Instead, they focus on the millions of people who do not have driver’s licenses or photo passports, a large group that is likely to have a disproportionate impact on people living in poverty and minority communities. .

As part of a pilot voter identity verification program in 10 regions during the local elections in England in 2019, around 2,000 people were turned away from polling stations for lack of identity documents. Of these, some 750 did not return with ID to vote. These are not huge numbers, but neither are they insignificant.

The precise number of people across the UK affected by the move will not be known until the UK government defines what forms of identity it deems acceptable or not, but it is estimated that around 300,000 people in Scotland do not have any form of photo ID.

If the bill is ratified and the size of the Conservative majority is large enough to prevent the rebellion of some of its more libertarian MPs, it seems inevitable, these voters would be required to show ID when they will have a say in Westminster. elections, although they would not be bound by such a condition when voting for deputies in Holyrood.

Since a significant proportion of the public could be forgiven for not being aware of the details of the electoral process, the dangers of this divergent approach should be evident. It is not out of the question that various electoral cycles could overlap, causing considerable confusion among voters.

The UK government may be aware of these difficulties, although given the fact that Mr Johnson falsely claimed on national television that the ID system would only apply to new voters, it would be maybe better to reserve judgment.

Either way, forcing citizens to have ID is, quite literally, a vote winner for Mr Johnson, though he once denounced the Labor government’s proposed ID system as a costly and illiberal mistake.

Outrage has been felt most keenly on the left, but the truth is that it raises broader questions that should trouble society as a whole. What happens to our society if the way democracy is established leaves people feeling excluded? And what will be the long-term impact on participation if the perception that the ruling party is manipulating the system?

In the United States, civil rights groups have repeatedly warned that any action taken to supposedly protect the electoral system has the paradoxical effect of sowing mistrust in it. Voter ID, a form of voter suppression, does just that.

If the UK government were somehow serious about electoral integrity, it would ditch the red herring and instead focus on the myriads of abuses that threaten to undermine it.

From black money funding increasingly influential political advertising on digital and social media, to the recent recording of the far-right Independent Green Voice party in Scotland, the most serious threats to the democratic process are not hard to find.

Then there is the deeply rooted problem of perceptions of voter fraud, with much of the public convinced that it is a problem. One of the most surprising findings in the wake of the 2014 independence referendum came from an Election Commission investigation that showed 34% of people believed fraud had taken place.

Tackling these problems requires political will. Unfortunately, this comes in second after political opportunism.

