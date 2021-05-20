Proactive approach by firms – Pakistan Observer





THE Federal Cabinet, at its meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday with Prime Minister Imran Khan as President, took a proactive approach on several issues of fundamental concern to the Pakistani people and the Muslim world.

He has decided to send aid to Palestine to help the country cope with the Covid-19 pandemic and the medical emergency created by the Israeli airstrikes which have lasted for more than a week.

He also unveiled a plan to start the discussion on the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in elections, pledged to increase allocations for the agricultural sector for the next three years and took stock of the recent successful visit of the Prime Minister to the Kingdom. of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the latest developments vis-à-vis the Rawalpindi ring road (R3).

Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry, while briefing reporters on the work of the cabinet, rightfully claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan had led the Muslim Ummah from day one on the question of Palestine, the country playing a leading role in efforts aimed at the cause and plight of the Palestinians and the search for an end to the ongoing bloodshed in Gaza at the hands of Israeli forces.

The Prime Minister himself has met with Palestinian President Mamoud Abbas while Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is actively in contact with his counterparts from other OIC member countries and would be part of a delegation to participate in the United Nations General Assembly debate on Israeli aggression.

However, there is a greater urgency in providing medical aid due to the ruthless bombing of the Jewish state which left hundreds injured and injured.

It is not possible to have an accurate picture of the complications related to Covid-19 in the conflict zone, but one can understand the situation in an area under continuous blockade and there is therefore an urgent need to send aid medical in Gaza.

Previously, the Edhi Foundation had expressed its intention to provide medical aid, and reports from all over the country indicated that people were eager to contribute to the noble cause.

We hope that in coordination with the relevant United Nations agencies, a modus operandi will be finalized as soon as possible for the rapid delivery of medical supplies to the region.

As far as the GVEs are concerned, there is certainly a need for comprehensive reforms before the next general elections are held so that the perennial grievances of electoral fraud and rigging are addressed.

It bodes well that the government has decided to invite parliamentary leaders and parliamentary journalists to a briefing on the use of EVDs.

However, given the reservations expressed by opposition parties on various aspects of the use of EVDs, the government should adopt an open policy on the issue.

It would be counterproductive to finalize a plan without adequate input from all stakeholders and that too on an issue that has become very sensitive for understandable reasons.

As neutral analysts have repeatedly pointed out, the decision to use EVMs should have come from the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP), not the government.

As the project involves spending over Rs 100 billion, extreme caution is needed so that taxpayer money is not wasted on an experiment that creates more controversy than dealing with complaints from rigging.

The Prime Minister undoubtedly deserves to be thanked for his relentless pursuit of the policy of transparency and accountability, even if this implied the reputation and popularity of the government.

It did so in the case of the sugar and wheat scandals and once again demonstrated its commitment to zero tolerance for corruption and misuse of power by ordering a full investigation into Project R3.

It is widely believed that the realignment was carried out for the benefit of some private housing companies and this too at an additional cost of Rs. 23 billion to the provincial treasury.

It is also recognized that Rs. 2.3 billion has been misallocated due to land acquisition and its recovery should be the priority.

The matter is now in the Punjab and NAB anti-corruption tribunal and it will take some time to identify those behind the scam, but a simple investigation is not enough and the relaunch of this major project. importance should be the top priority of the provincial government.

The latest reports that Saudi Arabia has agreed to relaunch the oil installation on deferred payment are another manifestation of the success of the prime minister’s recent visit and talks with Saudi leaders.

The Prime Minister did well by organizing a follow-up meeting of the visit which should lead to practical measures by the two countries on the different aspects of the understanding reached during the visit, in particular the increase in exports of labor. work towards the Kingdom.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos