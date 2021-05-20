Former President Donald Trump responds to new investigation





The week

Late-night hosts doubt CDC’s honor mask vaccination system is feasible, believe UFOs are real

“Last week, the CDC officially announced that with few exceptions, people who have received the COVID vaccine no longer need to wear a mask to stay safe,” Trevor Noah told The Daily Show on Monday. . “But now some people are telling the CDC to slow down their turnover,” fearing it is too early to unmask, especially with no way of telling who is vaccinated. The honor system is not a viable solution, Noah said. “I mean, have you ever seen the 10 or less article line?” In reality, “a lot of unvaccinated people won’t wear masks,” while “a lot of vaccinated people who no longer need to wear a mask will continue to do so anyway,” he said. “In fact, it warms my heart a bit to think that somewhere a Liberal who wears a mask even though he is vaccinated will run into a Conservative wearing a mask to protect himself from the vaccines, and both will watch” “For As the new guidelines work, the CDC is asking Americans to be honest about their immunization status, ”Jimmy Fallon told The Tonight Show. “Really? People can’t even tell the truth about their Tinder profiles.” In a boring new exhibit from The New York Times, President Biden’s advisers say he’s “obsessed with details, asks lots of questions and displays unexpected warmth,” Fallon said. “The report also states that Biden’s drink of choice is Orange Gatorade. Really? Or is it just water with Metamucil?” He also had fun with the story unearthed of Venmo by Biden. Biden has apparently used his since-deleted Venmo account to send money to his granddaughters, Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. “It’s just weird to hear of a politician using Venmo to pay teens for anything other than sex, isn’t it?” Kimmel also dwelled on a new 60-minute UFO report. “The government calls them Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, UAP, just like Cardi B’s song and they’ve known it for a few years, but they’ve waited until now to talk about it,” he said. “I feel like if this story had been on 60 Minutes in 1988 it would be the only thing we would talk about for the next 30 years,” but after watching it, “you almost hope they are visitors from another planet, because if China has technology like this, we had better learn to speak Mandarin immediately. “Stephen Breyer Wrong About Supreme Court7 Cartoons On Surprising Mandate Reversal CDC Mask Threat of Civil War Didn’t End With President Trump

