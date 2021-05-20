Villagers in Poso call on Indonesian president to act against MIT activists – benarnews

Villagers urge the Indonesian leader to travel to the turbulent Poso region of central Sulawesi province as a sign of his commitment to addressing security concerns after pro-ISIS militants killed four farmers in the latest violence that took hold took place last week.

More than a dozen people representing residents of Lore Bersaudara, a district of the Poso regency, submitted an open letter to President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo on Monday through the local legislative council.

Their letter expressed frustration at authorities’ failure to root out the Mujahedin in Eastern Indonesia (MIT), a pro-Islamic State militant group that government officials have accused of two large and deadly attacks in six months. , but which would number less than a dozen combatants.

“For 22 years, the people of Poso have gone through dark times due to the lack of security and insufficient state protection for the people of Poso,” villagers said in the letter, of which BenarNews obtained a copy. .

“We respectfully request the Honorable President of the Republic of Indonesia to immediately and thoroughly resolve the security concerns in Poso,” the letter read.

Violence between Muslims and Christians in Poso erupted in 1999, killing thousands in both communities. Sectarian fighting ended with the signing of a peace accord in 2001, but sporadic violence rocked the region after the emergence of MIT in 2010.

The letter also demanded that the government provide compensation and economic support to residents of Poso who have been unable to work due to security threats.

Poso council chairman Sesi KD Mapeda has promised to convey the villagers’ demands to the central government.

The letter follows a May 11 attack in which suspected MIT militants killed four farmers in the village of Poso in Kalemago – the group’s first suspected attack targeting civilians in more than five months, police said. . One of the victims was beheaded.

“What recently happened to our brothers in the village of Kalemago is a tragedy for all the people of Poso,” Sesi told reporters.

On Tuesday, the Witness and Victim Protection Agency (LPSK) gave 15 million rupees ($ 1,000) to the survivors of the farmers – identified as Paulus Papa, Luka Lese Puyu, Simon Susah and Marten Solong.

LPSK Vice President Edwin Partogi Pasaribu said the agency was ready to provide protection at the request of victims and witnesses.

Previously, members of MIT reportedly killed four villagers in a Christian community in the neighboring regency of Sigi on November 28, 2020.

This attack was the deadliest to date against civilians mounted by MIT fighters.

Jokowi did not visit central Sulawesi after the November attack, but condemned it soon after as an “inhuman and uncivilized act”, as he called on the authorities to eliminate these activists once and for all. all.

Poso has long been a hotbed of MIT activity – a group now reduced to nine fighters, according to Indonesian officials who have organized joint manhunts between the military and police in recent years to wipe out the group. .

In its latest effort to evade police, MIT has split into two groups, authorities said. Police and military have launched an operation codenamed Madago Raya to shoot down the militants, Central Sulawesi Police spokesman Didik Supranoto said.

One group led by Ali Kalora is active in Sigi regency, while the other under the leadership of an activist named Qatar operates in Poso, Didik said.

“This is based on witness reports and facts gathered by investigators on the ground,” Didik told reporters, adding that authorities did not know what weapons were in MIT’s arsenal.

“We cannot clearly specify the weapons and ammunition belonging to both groups. What is certain is that they are still armed, ”said Didik.

He called on residents to remain calm and continue their activities as usual, saying members of the task force will provide security.

“And when members of the public see a suspicious person, they should immediately report it to authorities. The TNI and the police are committed to ensuring the safety of the community, ”said Didik using an abbreviation for the armed forces.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Mahfud MD, Indonesia’s coordinating minister for political, legal and security affairs, has condemned the recent killings and vowed to crush MIT.

“The government is determined to eliminate these terrorists, to eradicate completely the acts of violence perpetrated by terrorist groups, both in Papua and in eastern Indonesia by the Mujahedin terrorists in Poso,” Mahfud MD said on Wednesday. to reporters, also referring to the separatist insurgents in the far eastern region of Papua.

He said MIT was increasingly “under siege,” without providing details.

Didik said the provincial police formed three teams made up of members of Madago Raya’s task force to track down MIT militants who have pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (IS) group.

One team is tasked with pursuing MIT members to their hiding places in the jungle while a second team focuses on preventing their escape to border areas. The third team is deployed in the villages to ensure security.

“We hope that with this strategy we can successfully capture MIT,” Didik said.

Desperate

MIT has survived in the mountains and jungles of Poso despite being hunted by police and military forces since 2015.

It is one of two pro-IS groups operating in Indonesia, the most populous Muslim-majority country in the world. The other is Jemaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), whom authorities have blamed on most of the terrorist attacks in the archipelago over the past five years.

MIT activists may have resorted to killings out of desperation as supplies dried up or to show they still exist, said Sidney Jones, director of the Institute for Conflict Policy Analysis (IPAC) based in Jakarta.

“They may have tried to stock up, including food,” she said.

Jones said MIT militants escaped capture because security forces were not sufficiently trained for operations in the jungle.

“They can move from one place to another without getting caught,” she said.

Tria Dianti contributed to this report from Jakarta.