Boris Johnson asked to state why some areas benefit from a ‘leveling up’ program

Boris Johnson is under pressure to explain why certain areas are selected to benefit from his leveling program.

Downing Street said the Prime Minister had laid out plans for better shopping streets, stronger schools and more jobs outside London as part of his pledge to expand opportunities across the country.

Almost 3,000 civil service jobs will be moved outside London, including 1,950 jobs at the Home Office in Stoke-on-Trent – where the Tories saw gains when Mr Johnson won his election victory in 2019.

Grimsby, who elected his first Tory MP in the last election, also received a share of a $ 830 million fund to help regenerate the struggling country’s streets.

The cash pot for 72 major streets across the country had already been announced in December.







Ghost Communities Secretary Steve Reed said: Piece rate pots of money won’t save the streets when, under the Tories, life has been sucked out of our inner cities.

The Conservatives’ inability to level the playing field on commercial rates between physical stores and online retailers has brought Main Street to the brink – now their plans to sell stores to developers and turn them into apartments of inferior quality could kill the main street. absolutely.”

It comes as the respected Institute for Fiscal Studies has warned that a third of the $ 4.3 billion pledged for schools over the next two years will come from existing budgets.

The mirror runs an upgrade watch to check if the PM keeps its promises.

A multi-stakeholder group of peers challenged the prime minister to urgently release details of his upgrade plans – as they warned decisions to splash money in parts of the country could spark accusations political bias.

The Lords’ Utilities Committee said the government should use deprivation data to base its decisions on how to allocate additional investment – a factor that was not used when handing out the much-criticized money. Municipal fund of one billion from which a number of conservative areas have benefited.

Committee chair Baroness Armstrong said: The government has shown insufficient transparency in making phased funding decisions.

This lack of transparency has fueled accusations of political bias, leads stakeholders to question why criteria such as travel distance have been put forward, and threatens to undermine public confidence in leveling.

It comes as the IFS dug holes in government school funding pledges – and warned it could cost tens of billions of dollars to help children catch up with the pandemic. Covid spending in schools was expected to reach $ 4.3 billion over the next two years.

But the IFS said $ 1.3 billion (30%) is currently expected to be funded through cuts or snatched from existing budgets.

IFS researcher Dr Luke Sibieta said: With students missing more than six months of normal schooling and already 23 months behind in their academic progress last fall, that will likely be insufficient to meet the scale of the challenge.

Fulfilling the Prime Ministers’ promise to ensure that no child will be left behind as a result of the pandemic will likely require spending in the tens of billions.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Education said: The government has pledged to revive education in response to the pandemic and will spend 1.7 billion by the end of 2022 just on catch-up activities. This includes high quality tutoring and summer courses.

We are working with parents, teachers and schools to develop a long term plan so that no child is left behind. We have appointed Sir Kevan Collins as Commissioner for Education Restoration to advise on this work and will release more details in due course.

We have already announced the biggest funding increase for schools in a decade – $ 14 billion over three years giving every school more money per child.