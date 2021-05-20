Donald Trump’s big lie explained





The result is that many Republicans are questioning the election results – and the lie has come to life.

In the main states of the country, more restrictive electoral laws are adopted, apparently to guard against fraud that did not occur.

I went back to CNN’s fact-checks and historical warnings to put together this guide to the big lie and its various elements.

Where does the term “the big lie” come from?

It’s from Adolf Hitler, actually. In Mein Kampf, he accused Jews of spreading lies about the performance of the German army during World War I.

Historian Zachary Jonathan Jacobson wrote about this in the Washington Post a few years ago:

Adolf Hitler first defined the Big Lie as a deviant tool used by Viennese Jews to discredit German behavior during World War I. Yet, tragically ironically, it was Hitler and his Nazi regime who actually did used the deceptive strategy. In an effort to rewrite history and blame European Jews for Germany’s defeat in World War I, Hitler and his propaganda minister accused them of profiting from the war, of associating with foreign powers and “to escape the war” (avoiding conscription). The Jews, Hitler argued, were the weak underbelly of Weimer’s state which exposed the faithful and true German population to catastrophic collapse. To sell this story, Joseph Goebbels insisted that “all effective propaganda must be confined to a few points and must insist on those in slogans until the last member of the audience understands.”

Why did people start using this term to describe the 2020 election?

The use of the phrase began as a way for Trump’s critics to warn of the toxic nature of his election lies.

Here’s Joe Lockhart, a Democratic communications scholar and CNN commentator, who wrote about it in January. And historian Timothy Snyder, author of “On Tyranny,” used it in the wake of the January 6 uprising. “The idea that Mr. Biden did not win the election is a big lie,” he told CNN’s Brian Stelter. “It’s a big lie because you have to disbelieve all kinds of evidence to believe it. It’s a big lie because you have to believe in a huge conspiracy to believe it. And that’s a big lie because, if you believe it, it requires you to take drastic action. So that’s one way we’ve really moved away from authoritarianism and democracy. It is currently reaching its peak. “

How did Trump come to adopt the term?

This is another irony.

There have long been warnings about Trump’s lies. This Jacobson story in the Post is from 2018. Trump falsely claimed after the 2016 election, which he won, that millions of people voted illegally for his opponent, Hillary Clinton. Ahead of the 2020 election, Trump again consistently claimed that the vote in the United States would be rigged against him, and subsequently, when he denied his loss, critics began to use the term ‘the big lie’ to describe his rejection of the factual world.

Trump, a master propagandist, has since grasped the term of his critics and now uses it regularly to claim that he is the victim of untruths and conspiracies. “The fraudulent presidential election of 2020 will, from this day forward, be known as THE BIG LIE!” He said in a statement released by his PAC on May 3.

Since then, Trump’s use of it to claim his own persecution has arguably eclipsed his use to warn against his lies as a form of propaganda.

What are the elements of Trump’s big lie?

1. The election was stolen because it is not possible that Trump did not win.

In Trump’s account, the big lie is that the election was stolen from him. A lie as massive as stealing an election with hundreds of millions of voters requires a bunch of little lies that Trump uses to cast doubt on the election.

CNN’s Facts First team wrote about Trump’s specific election lies for many months, before the election, which he falsely claimed to have been rigged, and after losing, when he falsely claimed he was stolen in various ways, all of which have been refuted. Watch this Daniel Dale fact check, which addresses these crazy quotes, none of which are accurate: “… millions of ballots that were changed by Democrats, just for Democrats.” held on election night were really THEY getting caught stealing votes. “” 700,000 ballots were not allowed to be viewed in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, which means that, based on our great Constitution, we win the State of Pennsylvania! “

In every key state he lost, Trump pushed for an explanation, sowing doubt without proving anything.

It’s just Georgia.

Some of the smaller lies need more explanation, like Trump’s idea that he won with “legal votes” and that illegal votes led to Biden’s victory. In obvious human errors, he saw the vote theft.

2. There has been a massive technological conspiracy to rig the election.

A key part of Trump’s system of lies is that voting equipment and software company Dominion Voting Systems had prejudices against him, had “spunk equipment” and helped rig the election.

Dominion has since sued campaign lawyers for Trump and Fox News and accused other Trump allies of spreading lies. When the mail-in ballots Trump had discouraged were counted and Democrats gained traction after the early hours of election night, he saw a plot: “surprise ballots”! “and” find votes! “

This notion was rekindled in the Arizona audit, where Trump seized on the idea last weekend that an election database had been suppressed. Auditors hired by the GOP state admitted on Tuesday that this had not been the case.

3. Wacky theories and claims spread over the internet end up in lawsuits and then pushed forward by Trump.

Here is an example. A viral video taken from footage from Fulton County, Georgia led to allegations that suitcases of votes were smuggled in to be counted. This video was mentioned in a lawsuit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and pushed by Trump. Officials in Georgia – Republicans! – investigated the claim and discovered that the alleged suitcases were garbage cans and the video captured normal processes. The Texas Attorney General’s lawsuit was ultimately dismissed by the United States Supreme Court, a court which, by the way, has a Conservative majority and three Trump-appointed judges.

Another example, from just last week, is when Republican lawmakers in Arizona fueled this false claim that an election database had been deleted. It was not removed, as one Republican election official made clear – but not until the allegation was pushed to shut down conspiracy theories.

4. Investigators are also biased.

Just as accounts that found no change in election results have been labeled by Trump as frauds and hoaxes, a review of the January 6 insurgency launched after his election lies can only be biased. Trump has turned heavily to a bipartisan deal to investigate the insurgency.

“Republicans need to get a lot tougher and smarter, and stop being used by the radical left. Hopefully Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy are listening!” he said in a statement.

5. Trump supporters who question the results are just good citizens.

In the growing case of the collective amnesia that many Republican lawmakers develop over the January 6 insurgency, there is the idea that the people who stormed Capitol Hill were simply concerned and wanted to be heard. Likewise, lawmakers who voted to reject the election results were only channeling concerns from voters who believe the process may be flawed, despite the lack of evidence of actual fraud.

McConnell and McCarthy, who as minority leaders in the Senate and House are the two main Republicans at the federal level, had both criticized Trump’s false election claims and previously criticized the insurgency in terms strong.

But now that it’s clear that many Republicans are willing to tolerate, and potentially believe, Trump’s lies, McConnell and McCarthy are finding ways to support his views. Both, for example, turned against the deal struck for a Jan.6 commission, which many Republicans had, at least in principle, backed.

“Republicans need to get a lot tougher and a lot smarter, and stop being used by the radical left,” Trump said late Tuesday after the two leaders spoke out against the commission. “Hopefully Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy are listening!”

There is no place to dismiss Trump’s big lie, as Republicans who do are ostracized by the party leadership.

Trump’s big lie worked

The mock audit in Arizona continues, albeit behind closed doors, unlike open counts and ballot recounts the first time around. A similar “forensic examination” of ballots in Georgia is being pushed by allies of the former president.

Polls suggest that a majority of Republicans – 55% in an April Reuters poll – believe Biden’s victory was the result of an illegal vote or rigging.

“What is perfectly clear,” CNN’s Harry Enten wrote after reviewing the data, “is that Republicans’ lack of confidence in our current electoral infrastructure is a direct result of Trump’s historic efforts to undermine the legitimacy of 2020 results “.

This story has been updated to reflect Wednesday’s House vote on a January 6 committee.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos