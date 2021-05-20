Egypt seeks to increase military collaboration with Greece

After a year of dealing with Turkey’s repeated incursions into the Mediterranean, Egypt’s defense minister said on Wednesday that his country was seeking to strengthen its military collaboration with Greece and Cyprus.

At a meeting in Nicosia, Cyprus, Greek DM Nikos Panagiotopoulos, Cypriot Minister of Defense Charalambos Petrides and their Egyptian counterpart, General Mohamed Zaki, pledged to intensify their military collaboration and discussed other issues that the three Mediterranean neighbors have in common.

The high-level talks on the island of Cyprus focused on the further expansion of military relations between Greece, Egypt and Cyprus.

Lieutenant-General Mohammed Zaki is not only the commander-in-chief of the Egyptian armed forces, but also the minister of defense and military production of the country.

Zaki left the Egyptian capital on Tuesday, heading the high-level military delegation as part of his talks in Cyprus, which will last several days, according to a statement released by the Egyptian army.

Military collaboration between Egypt and Greece essential to talks

Tripartite talks will be underway between the defense ministers of Egypt, Cyprus and Greece, who will discuss strengthening military relations and other issues that are on the radar of the three Mediterranean powers.

Egyptian and Greek forces conducted joint naval exercises in the Mediterranean on January 28 this year.

An Egyptian army spokesperson told reporters that the exercises were being carried out as part of cooperation between the Egyptian and Greek armed forces. In addition, he added, they are part of efforts to mutually benefit bilateral capabilities, realize common interests and maintain maritime security and stability in the region.

Last November, various units of the Egyptian and Greek armed forces conducted maritime training in the Aegean Sea when Egyptian naval units returned from the Friendship Bridge-3 training with Russia.

The Egyptian army carried out the maneuvers after crossing the Bosphorus Strait, controlled by Turkey.

Erdogan “saddened” to see the Egyptian-Greek collaboration

On May 7, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters that he was saddened to see Egypt in solidarity with Greece.

You know our attitude towards the Egyptian people is very, very positive, that is, there is a historic relationship between the Egyptian people and the Turkish nation, he told reporters after attending. Friday prayers in an Istanbul mosque.

This is why we are striving to rediscover our historic union with the Egyptian people, not as hostile brothers, but as friends, he continued.

As I said before, it saddens us to see the Egyptian people forced to side with the Greek people, Erdogan said, adding that it makes us sad to see the Egyptians stand in solidarity with the Greeks.

Erdogan said Turkey is keen to step up efforts to restore historic friendship with Egypt, after the two regional rivals had their first direct talks in eight years.

Greece strengthens military ties with Egypt

Last month, Greece and Egypt signed a bilateral military cooperation program in 2021 following a meeting between delegations from the Hellenic National Defense Staff and its Egyptian counterpart.

According to an announcement, the agreement covers a wide range of actions that will take place in both Greece and Egypt, mainly focusing on joint exercises and training activities involving the three branches of the armed forces.

Last year, Turkey reacted strongly to the maritime area agreement signed between Greece and Egypt, claiming that it violates the continental shelf of Turkey and Libya and therefore it is null and void. avenue.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has issued a statement saying that the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) designated in the agreement is within the continental shelf area of ​​Turkey and violates the maritime rights of Turkey and Libya. He also says that Greece and Egypt do not share a maritime border.