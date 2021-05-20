No evidence for Trump claims database for 2020 Arizona election deleted





On May 15, 6 months after losing the presidential election to Joe Biden, Donald Trump continued his baseless claims of electoral fraud with a statement on the GOP-commissioned results audit in Maricopa County, in Arizona.

“The entire Maricopa County Arizona database has been DELETED!” said the statement.

Trump called the alleged removal “illegal” and then made several other allegations of “electoral crime” and “presidential election fraud.”

Trumps’ statement did not describe the database he was referring to and his office did not respond to our requests for information in support of his claim.

There is no evidence that an entire database of the 2020 elections in Maricopa County was illegally deleted. In fact, one of the firms that did an election audit essentially gave up on its initial claim that the database had been taken down.

The final official November election results showed Biden defeated Trump in Maricopa County, home of Phoenix, 1,040,774 votes to 995,665. Even though the original result was validated by a manual count sample audit and an audit Forensic tabulation equipment that found no abnormalities, this ongoing Maricopa audit was ordered by Republican state senators. It started on April 23.

Cyber ​​Ninjas, a tech company with no election audit experience, leads the audit. The firm is headed by Doug Logan, who promoted “stop flying” conspiracy theories about the election that culminated in the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill.

On May 12, three days before Trump released his statement, the Audits Twitter account said: “Breaking Update: Maricopa County removed a directory full of election databases from the 2020 election cycle days before election materials is not delivered to the audit. This is a theft. of evidence! “

On May 17, the Maricopa County Elections Department issued a memo refuting this claim. Analysis confirmed that “the original database file on the EMSPrimary server was not deleted or tampered with during packaging and delivery” of election materials to the Arizona Senate for audit, the memo.

The next day, at a public meeting on the audit called by Arizona Senate President Karen Fann, one of the auditors returned to the database.

“I discovered a (Master File Table) that clearly indicated that the database directory had been deleted from this server,” said Ben Cotton, founder of CyFir, one of the companies involved in the audit, during the hearing.

“So all of this, however, can be a moot point because subsequently I was able to recover all of those deleted files and have access to that data.”

The auditor just didn’t know how to find the data, according to an email to Fann from the Maricopa County Supervisory Board in response to the tweet.

The tweet “is patently false; the only thing it demonstrates is the incompetence of your listeners,” reads the letter from the board.

“Their glaring lack of basic understanding of how their software works is blatant and only made worse by the fake tweet sent to defame hardworking Maricopa County employees.”

Our decision

Trump said, “The entire Maricopa County Arizona database has been DELETED!”

His statement came three days after the Twitter account of an ongoing audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County claimed the county “had removed a directory full of election databases.” A few days later, the head of one of the firms participating in the audit said he had in fact been able to access the data.

There is no evidence that an election database was illegally deleted.

We set Trumps to False.

