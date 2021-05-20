Modis notes as PM drop amid raging second COVID wave





U.S. data intelligence firm Morning Consult and Indias CVOTER show drastic drop in popularity of prime ministers

For the first time since being re-elected prime minister in 2019, Narendra Modis’ approval ratings appear to be dropping, two surveys, one Indian and another American, have shown the country to be grappling with the worst health crisis all time. India’s total COVID tally topped 2.5 crore, as the country reported 4,529 deaths in the past 24 hours – the world’s highest single-day death toll to date, breaking the US record. United in One Day in 4475. Modi, who has enjoyed wide publicity as a nationalist leader, has faced people’s anger for his inability to foresee the second wave, which has swept the country since March of this year , causing health infrastructure to collapse as people struggle to find basic medicines and even oxygen. U.S. data intelligence firm Morning Consult, which has been tracking Modis’ popularity since 2019, said its overall ratings currently stand at 63%, the lowest since the U.S. company began tracking its popularity. Publicity CVOTER, an international polling agency based in India, found that Modi’s score fell to 37% from 65% a year ago. Modi became prime minister in 2014, building on a development agenda and heavy corruption in the former Manmohan Singh government. Despite general criticism of his demonetization movement in 2016, Modi was re-elected in 2019, this time with a larger majority. The BJP won 303 out of 542 seats, reducing Congress, the main opposition, to just 52 seats. Also read: Lack of foresight, leadership to blame for the crisis, says Raghuram Rajan The prime minister faces the biggest political challenge of his career, CVOTER founder Yashwant Deshmukh told Reuters. CVoter said only 37% of respondents were very satisfied with Modis’ performance. Deshmukh said it is for the first time in seven years that more people are dissatisfied with Modis’ performance than those who support him. Narendra Modis’ decline in popularity can largely be attributed to his government’s inability to effectively deal with the second wave of COVID-19. A health crisis, triggered by a shortage of drugs, hospital beds and vital oxygen, has raised a question mark over governments’ preparedness for a pandemic. COVID-19 has raged in most cities across the country, so much so that the courts have had to step in, asking very uncomfortable questions of the government. Even as the daily positive tally sees a drop in the past four days, several state governments, including those led by the BJP, such as Madhya Pradesh, have warned of a further increase in cases in rural belts. . Read also: India needs a Mahatma now to summon Modis’ royal fantasies amid pandemic Chief Congressman Rahul Gandhi recently tweeted: The country would not have been in such a painful situation today, if access to vaccines (against the coronavirus) were as easy as arresting people under the Modi “ system ” for raising questions. Stop Corona, not the questions raised by the public. Although Modis’ popularity has declined dramatically, he still remains the most popular politician in the country. In fact, the next general election is still three good years away. CVOTER data shows that a divided and leadless opposition has failed to capitalize on the Modi government’s failed response to the COVID-19 situation.

