Indonesian crackdown in West Papua brings new scrutiny to Australia-formed counterterrorism team

Two Indonesian military officers have been killed by independence fighters in Papua as violence continues to ignite in Indonesia’s easternmost provinces.

Key points: Indonesia officially called Papuan independence fighters and members of the Free Papua movement ‘terrorists’

Indonesia officially called Papuan independence fighters and members of the Free Papua movement ‘terrorists’ The label is expected to increase the number of elite counterterrorism troops in the region

The label is expected to increase the number of elite counterterrorism troops in the region The troops are part of a unit receiving training funded by Australia

An additional 400 troops had been deployed to the disputed region after President Joko Widodo called for a crackdown, with Indonesian authorities arresting Papuan independence leader Victor Yeimo on charges of organizing civil unrest.

More than 30 civil society groups, including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, called for Mr. Yeimo’s release, while the West Papua Liberation Army said some of its members had been killed and villages attacked by the Indonesian army in recent days.

It comes just weeks after Indonesian authorities officially branded Papuan independence fighters and members of the Free Papua Movement (OPM) as terrorists, a label that critics say could escalate violence and violence. rights violations by security forces in the disputed region.

Independence leader Victor Yeimo was arrested earlier this month on charges of treason. ( Provided: ANTARA / HO / Satgas Nemangkawi

Indonesian Chief Security Minister Mahfud MD said the new label targets those pushing for separation in the Indonesian provinces of Papua and West Papua, collectively known as West Papua by activists from the independence.

“The government sees that any Papuan organization or person committing massive violence can be characterized as a terrorist,” the minister said.

“Terrorism is any action that uses violence or threats of violence to create an atmosphere of terror or widespread fear which can cause massive loss or cause damage or destruction,” he added.

Indonesian counterterrorism laws give authorities increased powers, including detaining suspects for several weeks without formal charges.

The Indonesian government and military did not respond to the ABC’s request for information on the total number of troops in West Papua.

Could troops trained in Australia get involved?

Police officers from Detachment 88, an Indonesian police counterterrorism squad. ( Reuters

The designation of members of the Free West Papua movements as terrorists after being previously labeled as armed criminal groups or KKBs by Indonesia has enabled the increased deployment of an elite Australian-trained counterterrorism squad in the disputed region.

Police chief Ahmad Ramadhan said the unit, known as Detachment 88, “will certainly be involved” in dealing with terrorism cases against Papuans.

Detachment 88 receives training from the Australian Federal Police (AFP) through an Australian-Indonesian Joint Police Service based in Jakarta.

The facility also provides training for Indonesian National Police (INP) forces.

“AFP is providing capacity building assistance in support of the INP, including Detachment 88,” an AFP spokesperson told ABC.

“AFP delivers training programs in a way that reflects and supports Australia’s strong support for human rights.”

The unit has been criticized in the past by Papuans, who claim it is a “death squad” involved in torture and extrajudicial killings in the region.

Jason MacLeod is concerned that the new label of “terrorist” will make it harder for human rights groups in Papua to do their job. ( Provided

Jason MacLeod, the founder of the Make West Papua Safe campaign, said he was “not against the training” of Indonesian forces by AFP, but said Australia must do more to ensure that members of Detachment 88 were not committing crimes in the disputed area.

“We just need to be absolutely clear that our funding is not contributing to the worsening of the human rights situation, that Australian officials, like AFP officers, are not training people involved in rights abuses. humans, ”Mr. MacLeod said.

AFP told ABC it would not comment on the deployment of Detachment 88 because “it is the business of the Indonesian authorities.”

Richard Chauvel, a researcher at the University of Melbourne and expert on Australia-Indonesia relations, said that the question of Australia’s training of Indonesian troops likely to be deployed in Papua “is sensitive on both sides”.

“The Papuan pro-independence leaders and their support groups in Australia and elsewhere have tried to campaign on this issue,” said Dr Chauvel.

“Because of the resulting publicity, this is a matter of potential embarrassment for the Australian government.”

“ The number of soldiers is out of control ”

Armed West Papua separatists in the Papua Highlands, Indonesia. ( Provided

Human rights groups fear the terrorist designation and escalation of military action will write off any chance of negotiations to end hostilities in the former Dutch colony, which declared independence in 1961 .

Neighboring Indonesia took control of the mineral-rich region two years later with a promise to hold an independence referendum.

West Papua independence supporters often claim they were robbed by a subsequent vote to stay with Indonesia as few more than 1,000 handpicked Papuans were allowed to vote .

Yuliana Langowuyo said the Free Papua Movement should not be called a terrorist organization. ( Supplied.

Yuliana Langowuyo, lawyer and director of Franciscan Justice, Peace and Creative Integrity (JPIC) in Papua, feared that the label would lead to more violence.

“There have been a lot of personnel here in Papua. And now, after this terrorist label, there will be a new troop coming, Special Detachment 88,” Ms. Langowuyo said.

“The number of soldiers is out of control. If they are in remote villages, if there is violence against civilians or others, it is completely out of the control and knowledge of the human rights institutions. man, including ecclesial institutions like us. “

Dr Chauvel did not believe, however, that the label alone “will change the nature of violence”, which has been on the rise since 2018, but he said it served to further entrench military activity in the provinces of Papua and West Papua.

“I would see it a lot more in terms of legitimizing Indonesian military operations,” said Dr Chauvel.

“To call them terrorists is to extend and really harden the language of calling them KKB, or armed criminal groups.”

For years, Indonesian security forces have been pursued by allegations of widespread violations of the rights of the Melanesian population of Papua, including extrajudicial killings of peaceful activists and protesters in their efforts to crush independent armed groups.

In recent weeks, security forces have stepped up military operations in an isolated district where armed groups have killed soldiers and teachers and burned down several schools.

