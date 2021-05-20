PM Modi announces Rs 1000 crore for immediate relief in cyclone-hit Gujarat; NCP, Shiv Sena hits the New Indian Express

Through PTI

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved aid of 1,000 crore rupees for “immediate relief activities” in Gujarat after conducting an aerial survey of areas affected by Cyclone Tauktae in the state, according to an official statement .

He also announced ex gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh for relatives of those killed as a result of the cyclone in all affected states.

Immediate financial assistance for other affected states would be provided after the respective state governments share the damage assessment with the Center, the Press Information Office (PIB) statement added.

The announcement came after Modi held a review meeting here with Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani and senior officials to assess damage from the cyclone.

Gujarat will receive further assistance after a visiting inter-ministerial team soon submits its assessment, the statement said.

The Prime Minister graciously announced Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the seriously injured in the cyclone across Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and the territory of The Union of Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, he said.

After arriving from Delhi at Bhavnagar Airport, Modi, accompanied by Rupani, boarded a helicopter and conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas of Gujarat and neighboring Union Territory of Diu to assess the damage.

The investigation covered Una taluka from Gir-Somnath district, Mahuva taluka from Bhavnagar and Jafrabad taluka from Amreli district in addition to Diu, according to the GDP release.

He later chaired a meeting at Ahmedabad airport “to review relief and rehabilitation measures undertaken in Gujarat and Diu,” the statement said.

Chief Minister Rupani and Chief Secretary of State Anil Mukim were also present at the meeting.

The cyclone, which made landfall between Diu and Una town in Gir-Somnath district on Monday evening after crossing India’s west coast, left a trail of devastation.

Modi assured residents of Gujarat that the Center will work closely with the state government and extend all possible assistance for the restoration and reconstruction of infrastructure in the affected areas, the statement said.

He also provided an update on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in the state and stressed the need to ensure that preventive measures are also taken, according to the statement.

The Prime Minister expressed his full solidarity with all those who suffered from the cyclone in different parts of the country and expressed his deep sorrow to the families who lost their loved ones during the calamity, he added.

The Center is working closely with the governments of the states concerned in the aftermath of the post-cyclone situation, the prime minister said.

“We must continue to focus on more scientific studies related to disaster management,” he said, and called for a focus on improving intra-state coordination as well as ‘use of modern communication techniques to ensure faster evacuation of affected areas.

Immediate attention should be paid to repairing damaged homes and properties, the statement quoted by the prime minister said.

According to the government of Gujarat, 45 people lost their lives in cyclone-related incidents in the state.

Tauktae triggered heavy rains off the Saurashtra coast in northern Gujarat.

More than 16,000 houses were damaged, more than 40,000 trees and more than 70,000 electricity poles uprooted, while 5,951 villages faced a total blackout, he said.

Meanwhile, the NCP, which is one of the constituents of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), questioned on Wednesday whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aerial investigation into cyclone-affected areas in Gujarat and Diu amounted to discrimination against Maharashtra, which was also affected by the cyclonic storm.

Taking a search, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the prime minister was not conducting an aerial survey of cyclone-affected areas in Maharashtra because he knew the state is headed by a minister chief strong unlike his home state, Gujarat.

The prime minister visited Bhavnagar in Gujarat on Wednesday to take stock of the situation in the state after the cyclone and carried out an aerial investigation into Una, Diu, Jafarabad and Mahuva, an official said.

After the investigation, the PM is to hold a review meeting in Ahmedabad.

“Today, Prime Minister Modi ji is conducting an aerial survey of the areas affected by #CycloneTauktae in Daman, Diu and Gujarat. Why not the same as the affected areas in #Maharashtra? Isn’t that clear discrimination? Maharashtra Minister and NCP National Spokesman Nawab Malik tweeted.

The NCP is one of the constituents of the state government led by Sena.

Before making landfall in Gujarat late Monday evening, Cyclonic Storm Tauktae had hit many areas of Maharashtra, especially in the coastal region.

The cyclonic storm left behind a trail of destruction in coastal areas of Gujarat, killing 45 people in 12 districts, officials said on Wednesday.

“The Prime Minister is not conducting an aerial survey of Maharashtra to assess the damage caused by the cyclone because he is aware that the state is run by a strong and capable leader like (Chief Minister) Uddhav Thackeray, who is able to handle everything. types of problems, ”Raut told reporters.

The Sena MP sarcastically said there was no need to criticize the prime minister’s visit to Gujarat only when the cyclone caused damage elsewhere as well.

“The Prime Minister is on tour in his home state, where the state government is weak and the cyclone has caused maximum damage,” he said.

The cyclone also wreaked havoc in Maharashtra and Goa, Raut added.

(With ANI entries)