Brexit: Boris Johnson dismisses claim that UK-Australian trade deal will see farmers ‘lose their livelihoods’ | Political news
Boris Johnson said the post-Brexit trade deals presented a “huge opportunity” for British farmers – rejecting the SNP’s claim that a duty-free deal with Australia would see farmers “lose their livelihoods”.
The government hopes that an agreement with Australia will be the first major post-Brexi free trade agreement with a country with which the United Kingdom has not concluded a trade agreement as a ME Member state.
Secretary for International Trade Liz truss told MEPs “we are currently in a sprint to get an agreement in principle by early June”.
But there is a division among ministers over the terms of the deal, with some fearing that a tariff-free, quota-free deal will leave farmers fighting for competition.
They fear it may fuel arguments for independence Wales and Scotland and cause new tensions and disturbances in North Ireland, where the protocol negotiated as part of the UK-EU Brexit deal requires checks on certain imported food products to ensure they meet EU food standards.
The Department for International Trade insisted that the signed trade deals would “not undermine British farmers or undermine our high standards”.
But during questions from the Prime Minister, SNP Westminster chief Ian Blackford called on the Prime Minister to “categorically reject” the signing of a deal that would remove tariffs and quotas on imported lamb products and Australian beef.
He said: “If the information on this Tory deal is true, farmers will lose their livelihoods, rural businesses will collapse and eventually families will be driven off the land and let’s be very clear if this happens, this Tory government British will be solely responsible. “
Mr Johnson responded by accusing the SNP chief of lacking confidence in Scottish farmers.
“It grossly underestimates their ability to do great things with our free trade agreements, to export Scottish beef to the world,” he said. “Why doesn’t he believe in what the Scottish people can do? Why is he so afraid of free trade?
“I think there is a huge opportunity for Scotland and for the whole of the UK and he should seize it and be proud of it.”
The Prime Minister gave a similar response to a question from Hywel Williams of Plaid Cymru, accusing him of having “no ambition for Welsh farmers”.
Earlier today, Labor shadow environmental secretary Luke Pollard posted on social media: ‘It looks like the Tories are about to betray our British farmers over the trade deal with the Australia in the same way they betrayed the UK fishing industry over the Brexit deal. “
Minette Batters, president of the National Farmers Union of England and Wales, said her organization was not opposed to a tentative deal but wanted protections in place to ensure producers Britons do not suffer from damaging price cuts.
Speaking to Sky business presenter Ian King, she said it was important to put in place the right measures to set a precedent for future trade deals, as unrestricted access to the UK market does not was not on the table.
“We are not against a trade deal with Australia. We believe it is absolutely part of Britain’s global agenda,” said Minette Batters.
“We just want to put in place checks and balances to make sure the farmers of this country are not undermined, which of course has been a strong commitment from the Prime Minister and this government.
Asked about the NFU’s position during her testimony to the International Trade Select Committee, Liz Truss said: ‘UK farmers will not be compromised by unfair practices elsewhere, and we will ensure that UK agriculture thrives in any deal we make. confident that this will be achieved through the agreement with Australia. “
