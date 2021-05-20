Nationalism and Religious Persecution: A Study of Three Countries

By Linda Burkle, PhD

Observing the prevalence of religious persecution in various countries, I have noted that in countries with a strong national identity defined by those currently in power, religious freedom is limited by these nationalist ideologies. In this article, I will examine religious persecution in three countries where nationalism is on the rise. Nationalism is defined as identification with one’s own nation and the support of its interests, especially to the exclusion or to the detriment of the interests of other nations. Nationalism, as it is constructed in some countries, aims to reinforce a political ideology defined for acquiring and maintaining power. [1]

Sinization of China

In recent years, the Chinese government has made many changes as part of an effort to consolidate power and rally support around Chinese national pride. In March 2018, the Chinese National People’s Congress voted to abolish presidential term limits, allowing President Xi Jinping to be president for life. Simultaneously, Xi Jinping Thought was added to the national constitution, thereby codifying its nationalist ideology. At the same time, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) revised the Regulation of religious affairs, transfer of jurisdiction over religious affairs from the State Administration of Religious Affairs to the Labor Department of the United Front, an organ of the CCP. This change allows the CCP to directly monitor all religious organizations and activities at the local and national levels. Given the breadth and depth of the monitoring and authorization requirements, a church body or leader could easily unknowingly commit any offense and be arrested. [2] It is not surprising that about half to two thirds of Protestant Christians worship in underground congregations.[3]

Churches are now required to incorporate Communist ideology and Sinism as preeminent in their theology and religious observance, by inserting the government version of Chinese identity into religious doctrine. The crosses have been replaced with images of Xi Jinping and the Bibles are subject to Maos’ Red Book. Indeed, the Church must now become an agent of the State, promoting communist ideology and sinization above any religious belief or divinity. Services are to begin by singing patriotic songs and bow to a giant portrait of President Xi.

The Sinicization campaign, or to make things Chinese in character or form, under Xi Jinping is an effort to consolidate power and curb social unrest. It is based on a dual strategy of suppressing non-traditional or foreign religions while promoting traditional religions. The first part of his strategy is rooted in the party’s deep fear that religious individuals might form allegiances to authorities outside state control. As long as China is a one-party state, [there can only be] a single center of power which considers all other organizational mechanisms as threats,. . . since Xi took over as the CCP’s leadership, the state’s religious policy has created a more restrictive legal environment, broadened its targets of repression, increased intrusion into religious life, and further capitalized on technological advancements. [4]

Islamic nationalism of Turkey

In Turkey, religious freedom has been increasingly restricted in recent years and is of increasing concern to those monitoring the situation. According to Father Mario Alexis Portella, a cleric and author of Catholic Crisis Magazine, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan used Turkish Islamic nationalism to undo the secularization efforts of the early years of the Turkish Republic and incited jihad against Christianity.. While building 17,000 mosques across Turkey and around the world, he simultaneously seized and closed churches. Hundreds of thousands of Christians, Yazidis and Kurds have been displaced. [5] While Christians make up less than half of one percent of Turkey’s population, President Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Reconciliation Party (AKP) describe them as a serious threat to the stability of the nation. [6] Especially since a failed coup in 2016, there has been a government-orchestrated anti-Christian propaganda campaign, accompanied by increasing restrictions on religious freedom in Turkey. The reality is that Turkey is neither a democracy nor a secular republic. There is no division between government affairs and religious affairs. There is no doubt that the government is using mosques to get its message across to its grassroots supporters. lamented the pastor of Istanbul Yuce Kabakci.[7]

It should be noted that Turkey is the only NATO member that has been highlighted as a country restricting and violating religious freedom in the annual reports of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedoms. NATO should reconsider Turkey’s long-standing membership given its recent military forays into the region and its behavior towards religious minorities within its borders. If such nationalism persists, Erdogan could find Turkey isolated from Europe and the United States, losing key alliances that Turkey relies on.[8]

Indias Hindu Nationalism

Historically, India has been a nation where religious freedom and tolerance flourished. Dating back to Biblical times, it has been a refuge for those fleeing persecution, including Jews, Christians, Parsi, Tibetan Buddhists, and the Bahai people. [9]

In recent years, however, religious persecution has increased in India, perpetrated by private and public actors. In 2014, the Bharartiya Janata Party (BJP) seized power by promoting Hindu nationalism, which views religions other than Hindu as non-Indian. These extremist narratives of exclusion and sometimes government complicity facilitated a blatant and continuing multifaceted campaign of violence, intimidation and harassment against Hindu non-Hindu minorities and lower castes. Radical extremist groups such as Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sang (RSS), Sangh Parivar and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) have significantly contributed to the rise of religious violence, enjoying impunity for their crimes while victims often do not receive justice . [10] In 2017, 111 people were killed and 2,384 injured in community clashes instigated by these groups, according to Union Minister of State for the Interior Hansraj Ahir. [11] In addition, religious minorities face loss of political power and discrimination in access to education, housing and employment. Although there is a system of affirmative action provided for in the Constitution, it has been applied unevenly and ineffectively.

In the 2019 national elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi won a second term, tightening the power of the BJP at the federal level. Modi intends to impose anti-conversion and anti-cow slaughter laws across the country, although these laws violate religious freedom rights and protections guaranteed by Articles 25 and 27 of the Constitution. [12] Both laws are used to target Christians, Muslims and other religious minorities while ignoring violations committed by Hindus. Although anti-conversion laws explicitly address forced or forced conversions, they have been used against Christians and Muslims in cases of proselytizing and voluntary conversions. These laws are often used as an excuse to disrupt church services and harass Christians and make it incredibly difficult for Christians to share their faith with others. Converts to Christianity of Hindu origin are particularly vulnerable to persecution and are under constant pressure to return to Hinduism, especially through campaigns known asGhar Wapsi(back home). They are often physically assaulted and sometimes killed. [13]

Contrary to these examples, consider the current construction of the term Christian nationalism as an internal threat enacted in the United States by the administration and the media. Something to ponder indeed.

Dr. Burkle retired from the Salvation Army in early 2019, where she oversaw a range of social services in a multistate region. Along with the state attorney general, Burkle co-chaired the Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force. Dr Burkle holds a doctorate in international relations. Dr. Burkle has worked with persecuted peoples in a number of countries, and his thesis was on religious persecution; in particular with regard to Iran, Iraq, Sudan, China and Burma (Myanmar). Dr. Burkle resides in Omaha, Nebraska. She has three grown children and eight grandchildren.

Disclaimer: The opinions and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of International Christian Concern or any of its affiliates.