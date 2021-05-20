Why Buzdar and Imrans Friends Weren’t Arrested in RRR Scam: PML-N





LAHORE: PMLN Punjab spokeswoman Azma Bukhari said the anti-corruption department could not investigate a mega scandal worth Rs 40 billion.

She said this during a press conference at the party secretariat in Model Town on Wednesday. She asked the president of the NAB to issue orders to stop large crocodiles instead of small fish. She said that if an investigation was properly conducted, Usman Buzdar would have to stay in prison much longer than he was in power. She said that every day a new scandal of this government surfaced.

Shahbaz Sharif is arrested on false charges, Azma said, adding why the NAB was not stopping Usman Buzdar and Imran Khan’s friends in the Rawalpindi Ring Road scam. She said the government was trying to put aside this corruption like the previous flour, sugar and LNG scandals. Whenever Imran Khan’s neck gets stuck, he hits someone else. Usman Buzdar is the facilitator of Imran Khans, she added.

She said that Fawad Chaudhry admitted that the Zulfi Bukharis family benefited from this case, but Zulfi has nothing to do with it. She said they considered everyone crazy. Money was taken out of people’s pockets and they said there was no corruption, she said, adding that land worth 1 lakh was sold for 3 million of rupees. Zulfi Bukharis’ father and his uncle were convicted of human trafficking in 1982. Al-Murtaza Associates was charged with human trafficking in which Pakistanis were killed, Azma alleged.

Opposition leaders are arrested first and then investigations are carried out, she said and called on the NAB chairman to be impartial and catch the big crocodiles associated with the scam. Rawalpindi Ring Road. On a question regarding Shahbaz Sharif, she said the court had allowed Shahbaz to travel abroad but the government had arrested him. She said Zulfi Bukhari’s name was removed from the ECL within an hour because he was one of the selected leader’s ATMs. Azma also declared Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar a TV actor and said Nova Housing Society received the NOC from the aviation department. Ghulam Sarwar Khan attended the inauguration of these companies, she said, adding that Imran Khan also inaugurated Margalla’s link with Ring Road and praised the project. She said that an ADC meeting was held at which Imran Khan was present and that his minutes were available. The government of Punjab also benefited from the project. She said that if Imran Khan goes to jail, Usman Buzdar will also go. She said that Dr Salman Shah and some ministers were also following the whole project but no one mentioned their names. Who is Gohar Nafees? Everyone knows that he forced several MPs and PMLN MPs to change parties. Shehzad Akbar is also involved in all of this corruption, Azma alleged. She said it was learned that Mian Muhammad Soomro and Zulfi Bukhari had a certain relationship. She claimed that the report sent by the commissioner indicated that Shahzad Akbars’ brother had attempted to occupy the land. Shahzad Akbar saved many people and trapped many. Imran Khan was the mastermind of all of these activities and its facilitator was Usman Buzdar, she added. Taking care of ATMs is our beloved prime minister’s hobby, she taunted and said the PMLN had faced the NAB and now it was the NAB chairman’s turn. discharge his duty. The president of the NAB is covering up their sins and is complicit in them, she alleged and added that those who brought this selected government appreciated the change. When asked about Jahangir Tareen, she said the PMLN had no contact with Tareen. She said Tareen remained silent when the PMLN leadership was on target from the NAB and he was now facing the music.

