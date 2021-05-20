Will China Dominate the Future?

After a two-hour conversation with President Xi Jinping in February 2021, President Joe Biden tweeted that if the United States does not “budge” China will “eat our lunch.” A follow-up White House statement underscored Biden’s “core concerns about Beijing’s coercive and unfair economic practices, the crackdown in Hong Kong, human rights violations.” [of one million Muslim Uyghurs] in Xinjiang, and increasingly assertive actions in the region, especially towards Taiwan. “

Biden’s comments must have been music to the ears of staff at the Halifax International Security Forum, a Washington DC-based organization for international government and military officials, strategists, academics, journalists and business leaders, who stand for devotes to strengthening cooperation between democratic nations.

In fall 2020, HFX released China vs. Democracy, in which Robin Shepherd (vice chairman of HFX, former head of the Moscow bureau of the Times of London, author of A State Beyond the Pale: Europe’s Problem with Israel and Czechoslovakia: The Revolution of velvet and beyond) have relied on interviews with 250 experts to refute the “conventional wisdom” that an economically dynamic PRC over time offers more freedom to its people, as a “miscalculation of foreign policy to historical proportions ”. Shepherd argues that China, “the most powerful authoritarian state in history”, has become a “world-threatening virus”. And he argues that the effective deployment of “America’s almost unimaginable power, wealth and technological prowess”, in concert with its “vast array of allies,” will force “regime reconfiguration” in China.

Shepherd is mobilizing a considerable amount of evidence to back up his claims about the malicious motives and bad behavior of Chinese leaders. Citing internet censorship, an infrastructure of surveillance, detention, indoctrination, incarceration and torture, and crackdown on supporters of democratic autonomy in Hong Kong, Shepherd reveals that Freedom House has placed China in its lowest category: “Not free”. Capitalist, nationalist and Leninist, China, he predicted, could produce “an even more complete form of totalitarianism than Stalin could have dreamed of.”

The Chinese economy produces 70% of the world’s counterfeit products. PRC agents steal intellectual property from governments and corporations and target advanced weapon systems. China controls many of the world’s most important supply chains.

China uses social media to spread propaganda and disinformation; its 75 Confucius Institutes in the United States undermine academic freedom. The One Belt One Road initiative (on which China will spend $ 1.3 trillion by 2027) and “debt trap diplomacy” give Beijing leverage over dozens of infrastructure-poor countries on almost every continent. With a defense budget of 200 billion dollars per year, multiplied by seven since 2000, China has extended its military presence in the Indo-Pacific region. A 2020 Pentagon report concluded that the PRC now surpasses the United States in shipbuilding, ballistic missiles and integrated air defenses.

“Unless this behavior is firmly refuted and refuted,” Shepherd writes, “there is no real prospect of his aggression going away.”

China Against Democracy contains no shade of gray. Chinese leaders, Shepherd insists, are “obsessed with staying in power” and dominating the world. Recognizing that they have raised the standard of living in their country, he is quick to add: “no one should forget” that the Communists “caused a lot of poverty in the first place”.

While not examining actions by Western powers that could have threatened or harmed China, Shepherd believes the PRC’s interference in world affairs is “unprecedented and unprovoked.” Although intelligence reports were “neither definitive nor easy to understand,” Shepherd says Prime Minister Boris Johnson was right to ban Huawei from building Britain’s 5G infrastructure: “where there is At the slightest risk to national security, sovereignty or democratic rights, Chinese technology companies must either be completely excluded or considered guilty until they can prove their innocence. “

China Against Democracy ends with a series of recommendations. Some of them – that democracies should pool their resources and find synergies on artificial intelligence, and a call for government-backed research and development – are eminently reasonable, but vague. Others – making India the sixth permanent member of the United Nations Security Council; liberate African nations from debt; implementing investments in Latin America “to compete with the Marshall Plan”; pushing Mexico and Canada to increase their defense budgets – seems a far cry from a threat Shepherd deems serious and imminent.

A few – a pledge that democracies will cease commercial activities that aid and encourage China to oppress its people, and cease buying or trading in products made through forced labor or the result of counterfeiting or theft of intellectual property – seem expensive, impractical and likely to provoke retaliation from China. And one – the defense departments of democratic nations should formalize their relationship with HFX “as an out-of-the-box hub for sharing best practices and innovative ideas in a race to the top to meet the challenge of China ”- is interested.

Intrigued by the repression of aphorisms (“Disinterested in the export of communist ideology, China wants money, not comrades. It’s more Marks and Spencer than Marx and Engels”), China against. Democracy exudes confidence in its analysis. That said, it seems to me the jury is still out on whether HFX and its company will turn out to be psychics or fear-mongers.

The author is Professor Thomas and Dorothy Litwin of American Studies at Cornell University.