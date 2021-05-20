STEPHEN GLOVER: The Boris Johnson I once knew is in a spin

What happened to liberal Boris Johnson whom I knew, the free enemy of an authoritarian government?

Where exactly has the brilliant and far-sighted journalist gone, the man who used to effortlessly hook up authoritarian or fuzzy-minded politicians and firmly put them in their place?

He was not found yesterday when he asked questions from the Prime Minister. The Boris Johnson at the shipping box looked brooding and menacing, unlike himself.

This is what he said: “You shouldn’t go on vacation to an Orange List country. If you are traveling to an Amber List country for any emergency, any extreme reason you have to, when you come back you not only have to pay for all the tests, but you have to self-isolate for 10 days, we will watch you, we are monitoring it, and people who do not respect the quarantine can face fines of up to 10,000 ”.

Harsh stuff. Amber countries are the ones that are most of Europe, as it happens to whom travel is legally permitted but discouraged. Is this correct, however? On Tuesday, Cabinet Minister George Eustice said people can travel to amber countries to visit friends. It’s a pretty broad invitation.

Yet hours later a junior health minister named Lord Bethell said people “should stay in this country” and any overseas travel this year would be “dangerous”.

Boris appears to be in Bethell’s camp. I don’t mean to sound mean or pedantic, but would it not be helpful if Her Majesty’s government could come up with a coherent, coherent and reasonable policy?

It would help the five million Britons who booked vacations in Europe this summer. It would help the travel industry and airlines lose hundreds of millions if not billions of pounds.

What would I say if I had Boris all to myself for half an hour? I would say I know he had a tough run reprimanded by the opposition, much of the media and his former chief adviser Dominic Cummings for locking up too late last March and last fall.

I would say I realize he got his fingers burnt. I understand why he has become extremely careful. I can imagine what it must be like to be locked up by omniscient scientists who are going to talk to the media if you don’t do what they tell you to do.

But I would also say that while I appreciate all of his setbacks and difficulties, it can hardly be denied that he is presiding over a mess created by excessive timidity on the part of a government with more than its fair share of control freaks.

Here’s a question for Boris. Why is it necessary, and how can it be judged fair, to prevent adults who have been vaccinated twice from traveling to countries where Covid infection rates have fallen rapidly?

Numerous research suggests that someone who has had two jabs is very unlikely to catch a serious episode of Covid, and according to a study there is no chance of ending up in the hospital with a contraction of the disease.

Why can’t such a person be allowed to travel to a country where the prevalence of Covid is similar to ours? The latest daily figure for infection rates in Amber Germany is 2,418 cases (slightly lower than in the UK), while for deaths it is 56 (somewhat higher, but barely stratospheric).

In my book, there must be a very serious reason for preventing someone from traveling abroad for business or pleasure. There is absolutely no justification if that person has been fully vaccinated (and therefore has very little chance of transmitting the virus) and the country in question is hardly more dangerous than ours.

This is what I mean by “frightening control”. The government has taken extraordinary powers over our lives, some of which it is reluctant to give up, even when the reason to claim those powers has worn off.

The European Union, it pains me to say it, is showing more flexibility. Yesterday, EU ambassadors recommended that non-essential travel from outside the bloc be allowed for fully vaccinated people, though they have understandable qualms about the ‘Indian variant’.

“Understandable” because the government and some media are hysterically obsessed with this new “variant”, although there is no hard evidence that it is more deadly or much more transmissible. A recent BBC newsletter enthusiastically referred to a “sharp rise in infections”.

Nationally, there has been no increase in infections so far. If the Indian variant leads to one, it won’t be a cause for panic as most victims will most likely be younger people, unvaccinated and at relatively low risk of serious illness.

At the height of the pandemic last March and April, planes full of people were landing at Heathrow every hour. It wasn’t until early June that quarantine was made mandatory, writes STEPHEN GLOVER. Pictured: Heathrow Airport Wednesday

Why can’t Boris see this? The answer is the same as the question of why the government will not allow fully vaccinated people to travel to countries where Covid is about as widespread as in the UK. It has become coercive and overly negative.

Thus, he clings to powers after they have ceased to have any justification (if they ever did). It must have been scrambled, especially by this newspaper, before allowing more than 30 people to attend a funeral, even though many more worshipers had long been allowed to attend a service in a church, synagogue, or church. mosque.

There is a strange combination of coercion and incompetence, like in the chaos of travel. The same government that doesn’t want vaccinated people to travel to Germany (or many other safe countries) allows potentially infected people right off the plane from India to stand in one line for hours waiting for healthy travelers returning from places with low infections. .

And this same government has shown extraordinary ineptitude for more than a year in maintaining order or, more precisely, in not monitoring our borders. At the height of the pandemic last March and April, planes full of people were landing at Heathrow every hour. It was not until the beginning of June that quarantine was made mandatory.

Even now, between four and five planes from India are allowed to land each day, although flights from most other “red” countries with high infection rates like Brazil have been halted. It is disconcerting.

That’s why we need the clairvoyant old Boris who could spot woolly thought and apply common sense.

Wouldn’t it have been wise to ban all flights from India at the same time as those from Pakistan, rather than waiting three weeks and letting the Indian variant, however manageable, take the above?

Boris was once, I imagine, a very carefree parent, perhaps even reckless of his many children. He would have been forgiving for a fault.

But now, as a parent of the nation, he’s grown strict and inflexible, as well as inconsistent at times, while presiding over a fair amount of chaos. A good parent does not prevent mature, cautious children from stepping out into a world that inevitably harbors dangers.

We don’t want to be spoiled by an overly anxious father. Let us out again. Think less about fining us or demanding endless testing for no good reason, and bring back the old liberal and balanced Boris.