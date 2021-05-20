Exposing Netanyahu’s pleasure in killing Muslims is not anti-Semitism, ‘Turkish official says





ANKARA Turkey’s communications director on Wednesday criticized a statement by the US State Department on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s recent comments regarding Israel. “To speak of an Israeli prime minister who has expressed his joy in killing Muslims is not anti-Semitism. It is a sad reality of the state of mind of some Israeli leaders,” Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter. The US statement on our President Erdogan’s remarks on Israeli violence against Palestinian civilians is absolutely unacceptable. Those who lack the courage and decency to condemn the murder of children have no moral value to lecture anyone. – Fahrettin Altun (@fahrettinaltun) May 19, 2021 He accused the United States of being hypocritical and said: “We categorically reject any attempt to distort the words of our President Erdogan.” His remarks came after the State Department on Tuesday condemned what it called “Erdogan’s recent anti-Semitic comments about the Jewish people.” Opposing Israel’s persecution of Palestinians, Erdogan “has consistently denounced anti-Semitism as well as Islamophobia and xenophobia,” Altun said. “Our president has simply pointed out (and will continue to do so) that the US administration is complicit in the expansion of the Israeli occupation and apartheid regime. The continued military support of the United States and the prevention of meaningful action by the UNSC are just a few examples, ”he said. . “The attempt to sully our courageous and outspoken leadership struggle with a despicable charge of anti-Semitism is appalling. It is a cowardly statement to distract international attention from Israel’s crimes against humanity,” he said. highlighted. Emphasizing the importance of Turkey’s efforts to call on the international community and those with a clear conscience to oppose the Israeli occupation and attacks on innocent civilians, he said: “Those who do not have the courage to call on Israel are the real instigators of violence. “ “Trying to link our leader Erdogan to anti-Semitism is a clear symptom of guilt consciousness,” he said. On Monday, Erdogan criticized Israel for its attacks on civilians in Gaza and at the Al-Aqsa Mosque. He also criticized US arms sales to Israel. Accusing Israel of being a “terrorist state” and of violating Jerusalem, he also said it was “ruthlessly” bombing civilians in Gaza. Erdogan said those who support Israeli actions in Jerusalem and Gaza will go down in history as complicit in child murders and crimes against humanity. Since last weekend, global protests have been held to express solidarity with the Palestinians after Israel launched relentless airstrikes on Gaza since May 10. At least 227 Palestinians have been killed, including 64 children and 36 women, and 1,620 others injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since May 10, according to the Palestinian health ministry. Recent tensions that started in East Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan have spilled over into Gaza following Israeli assaults on worshipers in the grounds of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos