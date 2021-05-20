Impossible for Xi to launch Cultural Revolution 2.0

By Fong Yuen

May 16 of this year marked the 55th anniversary of the Cultural Revolution. In recent years, Xi Jinping has largely backed off, and many wonder if the CCP is preparing to launch a Cultural Revolution 2.0.

It is impossible for Xi Jinping to launch a second Cultural Revolution, only because the subjective and objective conditions to start one are no longer present.

The reason Mao Zedong started the Cultural Revolution was to demolish the old state apparatus. Does Xi Jinping have so much ambition and courage to destroy existing government structures at all levels? Impossible.

The reason Mao Zedong started the Cultural Revolution was to establish a new form of political power and a three-in-one leadership made up of army officers, mass representatives and local cadres as a body. main. Will Xi Jinping dare to make such a political invention out of the blue? Impossible.

The reason Mao Zedong started the Cultural Revolution was to sweep away the entire culture of feudalism, capitalism and revisionism, and replace it with the so-called proletarian culture of Jiang Qings’ script. Does Xi Jinping have such a broad cultural fantasy? Impossible.

Xi Jinping looks at the CCP regime which has gone through 40 years of reform and opening up. Powerful dignitaries and families within the political and economic spheres have formed, and each controls a significant area of ​​influence with relative stability. If the current system is destroyed, the internal balance will shift and cause internal conflicts that will shake up the governance of the CCPs. Therefore, a cultural revolution with the aim of destroying the old state apparatus is impossible in the hands of Xi Jinping.

At the start of the Cultural Revolution, all schools from elementary to college were suspended, as was the college entrance exam. Old Mao mobilized the students to rebel and the movement spread across the country. The government has been paralyzed and the balance of society has been overturned. Can Xi Jinping tolerate national unrest?

At the start of the Cultural Revolution, the Red Guards smashed the four elders (old ideas, customs, culture and habits of mind) across the country. Beating, crushing, plundering, snatching and arresting, all evil deeds have been punished. Will Xi Jinping make students spiral out of control?

At the start of the Cultural Revolution, the Red Guards implemented the Four Freedoms (also known as the Big Four: Speaking Freely, Fully Communicating Views, Holding Great Debates, and Writing Large Print Posters. ). They criticized those in power who embraced capitalism (who were civil servants at all levels), the reactionary bourgeois academic authority (who were experts and scholars), as well as the wealthy right-wing landowners (who were the targets of the suppression of previous political movements). Can Xi Jinping tolerate freedom of expression and anti-party rhetoric?

At the start of the Cultural Revolution, high school and college students were free to create the rebel organization of the Red Guards. So many non-governmental organizations have been formed in urban and rural areas of the country. Can Xi Jinping allow the Chinese people to have freedom of association?

During the Cultural Revolution, Jiang Qing advocated for combat with pens and weapons. The Red Guards went to the barracks to collect the weapons, and the two sides organized an armed separatism which left many injured. Does Xi Jinping dare to turn the continent into a battlefield?

There were three basic conditions for Mao Zedong to launch the Cultural Revolution. He has absolute authority over political ideology, absolute power to command the army, as well as the absolute capacity to manipulate society. These are the three things Xi Jinping doesn’t have.

Mao Zedongs thoughts and authority were built from the decades he spent fighting, and the civilian and military generals under him worshiped him as a Communist master. Mao has his own ideological system and controls the different factions of the party. Such supreme authority is something Xi Jinping can never achieve.

When Mao Zedong launched the Cultural Revolution, he relied on his absolute control over the military. It was built during the war years. To lead a cultural revolution, the first thing is the gun, and the second is the feather. Small disturbances must be settled by orders and large clashes must be suppressed by the army. Although Xi Jinping controls the army, his position has been determined by the mechanism. In order for Xi Jinping to carry out Cultural Revolution 2.0, he would need the full support of the military.

When Mao Zedong launched the Cultural Revolution, he relied on the blind loyalty of 600 million Chinese. It was built over the years of brainwashing, the CCP’s monopoly on all the country’s resources, and the Chinese people’s occlusion and madness. Today, the Chinese people are modernized and informed. Influenced by Western culture, if there is social unrest and conflicts arise in society, can Xi Jinping stop them?

Recently, the CCP called on the whole nation to study the history of the party. Young people read Mao playlists, and the company sings revolutionary songs and dances to the tune of loyalty. It looks like the Cultural Revolution will resume. At this point, with internal and external obstacles, Xi Jinping is most afraid of the city collapsing under the mass of dark clouds, and not a single one has the bullets. Therefore, he chose to reverse the train by eliminating heresy, promoting subservience and obeying the spirit of the party. It is possible, but in the full sense of a cultural revolution, it will be very difficult. Closing the door to the outside world and cultural brainwashing is not a Cultural Revolution, but the pus and blood oozing from the recurrence of the old plagues of the Cultural Revolution.

However, if the CCP continues to push its ultra-left thinking, and the little roses keep running with their heads hot, together it could lead to extremely stupid acts on the part of the Chinese people. If the CCP insists on self-destruction, who can stop it? What is supposed to come will come, and no one can stop it. If the Cultural Revolution happens again, the Chinese people will trample on each other, and what follows is something even Xi Jinping cannot predict.

