Coronavirus news: Boris Johnson under fire from Covid-19 debt crisis | UK | New





A study by the National Pharmacy Association (NPA) found that 72% of community pharmacies are on track to be in debt by 2024. The NPA is urging Mr Johnson to take on debt on the £ 370million in loans the industry received during the Covid-19 pandemic. To underscore its concern, the association sent campaign vans to Westminster and Uxbridge, the prime minister’s constituency in west London. They feature a quote from Mr Johnson in which he says ‘I don’t want closed pharmacies’.

This is accompanied by the caption: “Boris, we need action, not words. Keep your promise. “ Andrew Lane, Chairman of the NPA, commented: ‘We have come to remind the Prime Minister that he has promised community pharmacies in this constituency and across England to reimburse the additional costs they incurred during the pandemic. . “Pharmacy teams around the world have risen to the challenge of staying open and continuing to see patients, even as other parts of the healthcare system have gone behind closed doors. “Now they are also part of the inescapable battle to vaccinate the population against the coronavirus, and the final phase of testing and tracing. READ MORE: Piers Morgan on Eric Clapton’s ‘ignorant’ comments on vaccine

“Not reimbursing community pharmacies for the costs of the coronavirus would be a slap in the face for the people who work so hard in this vital part of the NHS. “We need the government to keep its commitments to face all the additional costs associated with the coronavirus and also tackle long-term underfunding – so pharmacies can stay open to keep people healthy and save money. lives. “ In February, Mr Johnson was asked about reimbursement for community pharmacies by a reporter for the Pharmaceutical Journal. He replied, “I don’t want to see pharmacies shut down. READ MORE: Matt Hancock warns almost 90% of Bolton hospital have NOT had two strokes

“I think community pharmacies are an absolutely exceptional resource for our country and its health care needs. “It’s a really good environment to do a lot of good things to protect the public, so when it comes to reimbursement, I want to make sure they are reimbursed as soon as possible.” “They play a vital role in helping us fight the pandemic and many other public health needs.” The UK has recorded more than 128,000 coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the crisis.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos