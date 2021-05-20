The age of glasses





If nothing else, the ruling party is keeping us all entertained in these depressing days of a global pandemic. During the first half of May, the PTI outdid itself by creating four self-subverting glasses in rapid succession. The most savvy political machine in the media just a few months ago, the PTI, it seemed, had no idea of ​​public sentiment and political communication.

The way the party is losing its grip on social media, the area it has ruled unchallenged for many years, is a spectacle in itself. While PTI’s social media teams used to hunt in gangs, most of their opponents are apparently lone wolves and are getting more and more creative in demolishing the 4G party in cyberspace. What has really changed in the meantime is not only the performance, but also the feeling of the spectators.

On May 2, Firdous Ashiq Awan visited a market in Sialkot where his actions were such that they would invariably be followed by loud applause. Used to humiliation from state officials, people love it when babu are insulted by their elected officials. Many politicians have in fact built their careers on such performances. Yet the oft-repeated trick backfired on Awan when she disparaged a deputy commissioner using the kind of language that has become the PTI’s lingua franca.

Awan had noticed rotten fruit in a store, and she found it appropriate to give some of her wit to the young female officer accompanying her. Rather than joining her in condemning shopkeepers who overcharge consumers and sell shoddy merchandise, and officials who fail to verify these practices, social media has been raging against Awan for days. Worse still, senior officials in the Punjab ganged up against her; the chief secretary, the province’s longest-serving public servant, has formally and openly expressed his disapproval of his behavior.

Another similar spectacle, performed on a national or perhaps international stage, has turned against the Prime Minister. Imran Khan had received serious complaints on the Citizen Portal regarding the corruption and poor performance of the Pakistani Embassy in Saudi Arabia, a country where millions of working class Pakistanis are employed and many of them need support from their national embassy.

While disciplinary action was underway, Imran Khan gathered Pakistan’s ambassadors stationed around the world in an online meeting and read the riot act to them. Broadcast live, it was clearly organized as a public spectacle rather than an opportunity to provide advice and leadership to Pakistani diplomats. As a man too smart to read a written article, the Prime Minister was quite spontaneous in insulting the entire diplomatic branch of the state. He even compared their poor performance with the best performance of their Indian counterparts.

The reaction from Pakistan’s foreign community and domestic media was so strong that the foreign minister put aside his hymnbook and publicly criticized the incident through a video. The Prime Minister withdrew a few days later admitting on television that he had made a mistake, that the Foreign Ministry was behaving well and that this pledge should not have been broadcast live. However, the damage was already done.

While the two events humiliated and angered two branches of the public service, another blunder made an ordinary person humiliated and angry. At a time when the Prime Minister was on an official visit to Saudi Arabia with a large entourage of public spending paradise seekers, his cabinet colleagues inaugurated a high profile Saudi Arabian-funded Zakat-Fitra project in Pakistan and brought started participating in the distribution. project events.

Pakistan has benefited from Saudi aid for decades. Pakistani madrassahs and charities also receive Saudi Zakat. However, the prominent participation of federal ministers and the governor of Punjab in the project activities gave the impression that the state of Pakistan had become a beneficiary of Saudi Zakat. What was even worse for the PTI, in the public mind, the project was linked to the Prime Minister’s visit to Saudi Arabia. The two events brought together unleashed the creativity of critics of ITPs on social networks.

The fourth event could be considered a great government achievement. Somehow the wisest men in the land have made One Eid-One Nation a great marker of the nation-building project. The government had huge success on May 12 when the official Ruet-e-Hilal committee and Mufti Popalzai of Peshawar agreed that Eid would take place the next day.

This time Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Mufti Muneebur Rehman, two lunar rivals for three years, were on the other side of the divide. Chaudhry Sahib, the former minister of science and technology and current minister of education, is the standard-bearer for the rational interpretation of religion and finds support for his views among a large section of the educated population. . He convinced much of the educated middle class that observing the moon on the night of May 12 was a scientific impossibility.

Mufti Muneeb, who is now a leader in Barelvi’s assault on the government, challenged the credibility of the decision on religious grounds. This Eid will be remembered for one of the most controversial moon-watching decisions in the history of nations, possibly just after the official moon-watching in 1967, when Ayub Khan was accused of ‘changing the date to avoid holding Eid on Friday, which is considered ineligible for a rule. By the way, this time also Eid took place on Thursday instead of Friday, contrary to the forecasts of the Minister of Information.

Although Imran Khan was saved from the bad omen of Eid on Friday, these types of glasses may prove to be far less conducive to his rule.

The writer is an anthropologist and a development professional.

E-mail: [email protected]

Twitter: @zaighamkhan

