Jokowi hopes that the Joglosemar Festival will become a momentum for the awakening of UMKM products





Liputan6.com, Jakarta – The National Indonesian Pride Movement (Gernas BBI) is entering its second year in 2021. The Ministry of Industry acts as the director of the Gernas BBI movement in May 2021 on the theme #FestivalJoglosemar. This campaign involves local governments, IKM actors, marketing technology platforms, payments, logistics, as well as industrial and community support ecosystems. The highlight of the Joglosemar festival will take place in the Borobudur temple area in Magelang, Central Java, today Thursday, May 20, 2021. Ministry of Industry and Bank of Indonesia showcased artisans from Central Java and Yogyakarta regions at Joglosemar festival The government continues to campaign aggressively for Gernas BBI. The activity, which was inaugurated directly by President Joko Widodo in May 2020, is expected to spark excitement among national micro, small and medium enterprises / small and medium industries (MSME / IKM) amid the pressure of impact. of the Covid-19 pandemic. We want to fill the dynamic of this national awakening by accelerating the relaunch of products made in Indonesia. The rebirth of our UMKM / IKM products capable of producing high quality products, dominating the domestic market, being more competitive in the global market and upgrading MSMEs, said Chairman Jokowi at the Gernas BBI summit on the theme Joglosemar Festival: Artisan of Java, in Candi Borobudur, Magelang, Central Java, Thursday (20/5/2021). Jokowi indicated that the UMKM / IKM are spread across the country with different types of businesses and products, involving many local communities, creating new jobs and able to absorb the workforce. All of these are important pillars of the national economic recovery. To support the progress of UMKM / IKM, I hope that all parties are involved and participate. Give the best places for our UMKM / IKM to introduce and market their products, Jokowi said. He also requested that UMKM / IKM products be placed in storefronts of shopping malls, filling many airports, rest areas, tourist attractions and other strategic places. Prepare more space and interesting virtual events so that our UMKM products are more and more recognized and demanded, so that people love and be proud of Indonesian products, Jokowi said.

