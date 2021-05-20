The Sharif family left the Punjab heavily in debt: Firdous





LAHORE: The Special Assistant to the Chief Information Minister, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, said the PTI government is committed to the composite development of the province and, in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, a equal distribution of resources will be ensured in the next budget.

Speaking to media from the DGPR office here on Wednesday, Dr Firdous said huge loans had been borrowed to start megaprojects in the past and the Sharif family left the Punjab in debt to the tune of Rs1200 billion. . The PTI government will complete such incomplete projects because public funds have been spent on them, she said, adding that a technical briefing will be given to the media on the Rawalpindi Ring Road project. The special assistant said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the guarantor of public wealth and resources and has saved billions of rupees in this project. The prime minister is determined to ensure transparency, she said.

She said that the maids and pals of PML-N are raising awareness and mourning over the Rawalpindi Ring Road project, but they will soon know which party and which family are involved in this scandal.

The instructions given to the NAB and the fight against corruption will make everything crystal clear, she said. Dr Firdous said both factions of PML-N appear on media screens to prove their loyalty to their respective masters.

She clarified that the PTI made no investment in the bureaucracy by sponsoring their cronies and that the former leaders are responsible for any wrongdoing by the bureaucrats because they nurtured such characters. The government has no personal hostility with anyone, but struggles to ensure the rule of law and transparency in the country, she said.

The SACM said that the budget does not belong to any party but to the Pakistani people and that no member of the assembly will create an obstacle in this regard.

The PTI is the only government that has brought out exposed corruption in its mandate and it is unique and bears no resemblance in the past.

She said some MPs and AMP had reservations, but Jahangir Tareen contradicted himself and made it clear that he would continue to be part of the PTI. Dr Firdous said that if anyone has a grievance, the doors to the CM office are open to them.

She said that PTI is a united family and that free speech is a strong culture that prevails in the party. Party problems must be resolved within the party. Their reservations may be correct, but the forum is inappropriate, she said.

To a question, the SACM said that the PM is not blackmailed or pressurized and that the PTI can never do any injustice to anyone, but that everyone will be held accountable for their actions and actions.

Responding to another question, Dr Firdous said that the PTI, as well as the CM, were not targeting anyone and that the PTI had encouraged democratic behavior at its base. If anyone has genuine reservations, this needs to be expressed and the respect and dignity of every party member will be guaranteed, she said.

